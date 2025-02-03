More Culture:

February 03, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter gives nod to Bala Cynwyd in Grammy acceptance speech

The Bucks County native won best pop vocal album for 'Short N' Sweet.' A few other Philly-area performers, including Bradley Cooper, also took home awards.

By Michaela Althouse
Sabrina Carpenter, who grew up in Montgomery County, won best best pop vocal album for 'Short N' Sweet' and best pop solo performance for her song 'Espresso' at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Sabrina Carpenter gave a shoutout to the Philly suburbs at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night after she won best pop vocal album for "Short n' Sweet." 

"I want to thank my mom for driving me to every voice lesson in Bala Cynwyd," said Carpenter, who was born in Quakertown, Bucks County and grew up in East Greenville, Montgomery County.  

The pop star said it was her first Grammy, though she also won best pop solo performance for her song "Espresso" during the pre-show earlier Sunday. She also was nominated for record of the year ("Espresso"), album of the year ("Short n' Sweet"), song of the year ("Please Please Please") and best new artist. "Espresso" (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) also won best remixed recording. 

Carpenter performed at the Grammys, too, singing a jazzy mashup of her summer hits "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." 

Carpenter wasn't the only local who won last night. Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper and Philadelphia Orchestra music and artistic director Yannick Nézet-Séguin won for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for the music for Cooper's film "Maestro." Nézet-Séguin also was nominated twice for best opera recording. 

Singers Karen Slack and Michelle Cann, of Philadelphia, won in the best classical solo vocal album category for "Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price." The Crossing choir and conductor Donald Nally won their fourth Grammy for best choral performance. 

Berks County native Taylor Swift, typically an awards show darling, was nominated in six categories but went home empty-handed.

Michaela Althouse
