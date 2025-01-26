More Culture:

January 26, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter to perform at Grammy Awards

The Bucks County native is a first-time nominee at the Grammys, which will air Sunday, Feb. 2, on CBS.

By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Sabrina Carpenter has been announced as a performer for the Grammy Awards, which take place Sunday, Feb. 2.

Sabrina Carpenter is a first-time nominee at this year's Grammys, and the ceremony just got all the more "Short n' Sweet" with the announcement that she'll be performing at the awards show too. 

The Pennsylvania pop star will sing at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which are hosted by Trevor Noah and broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Other performers announced for the show include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Shakira and Teddy Swims, who are all nominated at this year's Grammys. Additional performers will be revealed in the coming days, the Recording Academy said in a release.

Carpenter, a Bucks County native, is nominated six times at the Grammys. Her nominations include record of the year ("Espresso"), album of the year ("Short n’ Sweet"), song of the year ("Please Please Please"), best new artist, best pop solo performance ("Espresso"), and best pop vocal album ("Short n’ Sweet"). 

"I’d be lying if i said i hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life so i am filled with gratitude," Carpenter wrote on Instagram in November in reference to her first-ever Grammy nominations.

There's no word on which of her hit songs Carpenter may perform at the Grammys, but her team did make a reference to "Espresso" — the most-streamed song globally on Spotify in 2024 — when announcing Carpenter's Grammy performing gig. She performed a three-song medley of "Espresso," "Please Please Please" and "Taste" at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

