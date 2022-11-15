Jazmine Sullivan, Taylor Swift rack up 2023 Grammy nominations

The former country music star was nominated for Best Country Song for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)," another bonus song released on her 2021 album. The superstar also received a nomination in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for "Carolina," which was penned for the film adaptation of Delia Owens' "Where The Crawdads Sing." The movie premiered in July.

Swift released her 10th studio album, "Midnights," in October, becoming the first artist to take over all of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 200.

2021 was also a big year for Questlove. The hip-hop artist and drummer for The Roots released his critically acclaimed directorial debut, "Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. He racked up dozens of accolades for the project, including a Grammy Award for Best Music Film and an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

This year, Questlove received another nomination for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for "Music Is History," his 2021 book chronicling popular music through the lens of American history over the past 50 years. Questlove is also delving back into the film industry, working as a producer for a documentary about J Dilla and a docuseries about James Brown for A&E.

Though Wynnewood native Lizzy McAlpine did not receive a nomination for her breakthrough second studio album, "five seconds flat," fellow singer and songwriter Jacob Collier's "Never Gonna Be Alone," which McAlpine appears on alongside John Mayer, received a nomination for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocal.

The most nominations this year went to Beyonce, who received 10 total nods for "Renaissance." The tally helped the global superstar tie with husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations of all time, with 88 nominations each.

Check out this year's Grammy nominations in the show's four major categories below, and read the full list of nominees on the official Grammy Awards website.

Record of the Year

• "Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA

• "Easy On Me," Adele

• "BREAK MY SOUL" Beyonce

• "Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

• "You and Me on the Rock," Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius

• "Woman," Doja Cat

• "Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

• "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

• "About Damn Time," Lizzo

• "As It Was," Harry Styles

Album of the Year

• "Voyage," ABBA

• "30," Adele

• "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

• "RENAISSANCE," Beyonce

• "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Mary J. Blige

• "In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

• "Music of the Spheres," Coldplay

• "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

• "Special," Lizzo

• "Harry's House," Harry Styles

Song of the Year

• "abcedefu," GAYLE

• "About Damn Time," Lizzo

• "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," Taylor Swift

• "As It Was," Harry Styles

• "Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

• "BREAK MY SOUL," Beyonce

• "Easy On Me," Adele

• "God Did," DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy

• "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

• "Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist