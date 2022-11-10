Meek Mill to release fifth installment of 'Flamerz,' reviving mixtape series for first time in 12 years

Meek Mill is set to release the fifth installment of his "Flamerz" mixtape series later this month, the Philadelphia native rapper revealed on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Flamerz 5" is set to drop on Monday, Nov. 21, and is seemingly one of the 10 mixtapes Mill announced he would release following his departure from Jay-Z's Roc Nation in July. No other mixtapes have emerged since the announcement.

The most recent installment of the series came in March 2010. The mixtape included the popular promotional single "Rose Red," which was later remixed by T.I. and Rick Ross, as well as a Philly-centric track featuring Black Thought, Freeway and Young Chris. Though the first four mixtapes are not available on most streaming platforms, each can be found on YouTube.

"Flamerz 5" will be Mill's follow-up to "Expensive Pain," his fifth studio album released in October 2021 through Maybach Music Group. Though the album debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 200 chart, Mill later criticized MMG over what he saw as poor promotion of the album.

The rapper claimed MMG didn't put enough work into marketing the album, and it didn't do as well as 2018's "Championships," which debuted at No. 1 on the chart.

In September, Mill released "Early Mornings," his first single since the release of "Expensive Pain" in 2021. The accompanying music video shows clips of residents from Kensington as well as Mill's former neighborhood in South Philly, where he lived as a child before his mother moved him and his siblings to North Philly following his father's death.

It is unclear if "Early Mornings" will be featured on the mixtape, though the rapper has hinted at new collaborations with Philly native rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Vory.

Though Mill announced the release date for the project on Wednesday, the first announcement of "Flamerz 5" arrived on Oct. 31, just one day after the 10th anniversary of "Dreams and Nightmares." Since the song's debut in 2012, it has maintained its popularity, becoming a favorite among Philly residents and, in particular, sports fans, as it become the city's anthem during the Eagles' victorious Super Bowl run in the 2017-2018 season.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of "Dreams and Nightmares," Mill will perform a special one-night concert with special guests at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Nov. 26. A limited number of tickets are still available, and can be purchased here.