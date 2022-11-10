More Culture:

November 10, 2022

Meek Mill to release fifth installment of 'Flamerz,' reviving mixtape series for first time in 12 years

The Philly rapper shared a teaser on Instagram before the full tape drops on Nov. 21

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Rappers
Meek Mill Flamerz Mixtape Series Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY NETWORK

Meek Mill will release the fifth installment of his early-career "Flamerz" mixtape series on Monday, Nov. 21. The first four mixtapes were released between 2008 and 2010, and helped propel the Philly native rapper to fame in the city and throughout the country. The mixtape will be released independently following Mill's departure from Roc Nation in July.

Meek Mill is set to release the fifth installment of his "Flamerz" mixtape series later this month, the Philadelphia native rapper revealed on Instagram on Wednesday. 

"Flamerz 5" is set to drop on Monday, Nov. 21, and is seemingly one of the 10 mixtapes Mill announced he would release following his departure from Jay-Z's Roc Nation in July. No other mixtapes have emerged since the announcement.

The first "Flamers" mixtape was released in August 2008 with features from fellow Philly rappers Gillie Da Kid and Black Deniro. As Mill continued to circulate his mixtapes in Philly over the next two years, he began to receive recognition from the rap community in the city and throughout the country, including from artists like T.I. and later, Rick Ross, who signed the rapper to Maybach Music Group in 2011. 

The most recent installment of the series came in March 2010. The mixtape included the popular promotional single "Rose Red," which was later remixed by T.I. and Rick Ross, as well as a Philly-centric track featuring Black Thought, Freeway and Young Chris. Though the first four mixtapes are not available on most streaming platforms, each can be found on YouTube

"Flamerz 5" will be Mill's follow-up to "Expensive Pain," his fifth studio album released in October 2021 through Maybach Music Group. Though the album debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 200 chart, Mill later criticized MMG over what he saw as poor promotion of the album. 

The rapper claimed MMG didn't put enough work into marketing the album, and it didn't do as well as 2018's "Championships," which debuted at No. 1 on the chart.

In September, Mill released "Early Mornings," his first single since the release of "Expensive Pain" in 2021. The accompanying music video shows clips of residents from Kensington as well as Mill's former neighborhood in South Philly, where he lived as a child before his mother moved him and his siblings to North Philly following his father's death. 

It is unclear if "Early Mornings" will be featured on the mixtape, though the rapper has hinted at new collaborations with Philly native rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Vory. 


Though Mill announced the release date for the project on Wednesday, the first announcement of "Flamerz 5" arrived on Oct. 31, just one day after the 10th anniversary of "Dreams and Nightmares." Since the song's debut in 2012, it has maintained its popularity, becoming a favorite among Philly residents and, in particular, sports fans, as it become the city's anthem during the Eagles' victorious Super Bowl run in the 2017-2018 season. 

In honor of the 10th anniversary of "Dreams and Nightmares," Mill will perform a special one-night concert with special guests at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Nov. 26. A limited number of tickets are still available, and can be purchased here

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Rappers Philadelphia Concerts Rap Musicians Mixtapes Meek Mill Hip-hop

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live Casino Philly Wine Fest

The ultimate wine tasting experience is coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Environment

With the election over, here's how to recycle campaign yard signs
Election signs recycling

Sponsored

At Penn Medicine, thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Illness

Paxlovid may reduce risk of long COVID in some patients, study shows
Paxlovid long covid

Eagles

Week 10 NFL picks
111022DeVontaSmith

Music

Watch Lizzy McAlpine perform in her own NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Lizzy McAlpine NPR

Parties

Celebrate the Barnes Foundation's 100th anniversary at a night full of music and art
Barnes Foundation Young Professional Night

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved