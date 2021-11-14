More Culture:

November 14, 2021

Taylor Swift performs 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' on Saturday Night Live

The singer released "Red (Taylor's Version)" on Friday, the second in her collection of re-recorded albums

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment SNL
Taylor Swift SNL All Too Well PA Images/SIPA USA

The singer-songwriter performed the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" alongside a screening of "All Too Well: The Short Film" on Saturday Night Live.

Taylor Swift and her fans have had a busy weekend, as the singer-songwriter performed as this week's musical guest on Saturday Night Live, with a show hosted by actor Jonathan Majors. 

The performance, in which Swift sang an extended, 10-minute version of her 2012 break-up song "All Too Well", is her second live performance of the song this weekend. The first took place at the New York City premiere of "All Too Well: The Short Film" on Friday evening. 

Portions of the 15-minute short film played from a projector behind Swift as she performed Saturday night, the stage littered with fall-colored leaves. 

The Saturday Night Live performance comes at the end of a long weekend of promotion for Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)", a re-recording of her original 2012 album. It is the second in what will be six album re-recordings, following the release of "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" in April 2021. Swift also released "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" in September, a single from the re-recording of her 2014 album "1989" following a resurgence of the song's popularity on TikTok. 

Only six of Swift's nine studio albums will be re-recorded, as her most recent three albums were recorded and released through Universal Music Group's Republic Records. The previous six were recorded during Swift's 12-year contract with Big Machine Records. 

The decision to begin re-recording her albums came following a dispute over the ownership of her master recordings. 

"You probably don't know this, but most of your favorite artists do not own their work," Swift explains during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "There was something that happened years ago where I made it very clear I wanted to buy my own music, that opportunity was not given to me, and it was sold to somebody else." 

Swift left Big Machine records in 2018, and the label, along with Taylor Swift's masters, sold to record executive Scooter Braun in 2019. That same year, she recorded her seventh studio album, "Lover", with her new label, acquiring ownership of her own work. 

"I figured I was the person who made this work first, I can just make it again. So that's what we're doing," she tells Seth Meyers, to roaring applause from the show's in-studio audience. "When something says in parentheses 'Taylor's Version' next to it, that means I own it, which is exciting." 

Each re-recorded album includes the original track list, alongside a collection of songs "From the Vault", including unreleased songs, musical collaborations, or, in the case of Friday's release, the full-length, 10-minute version of "All Too Well". 

The extended song includes never-before-heard lyrics, and the accompanying short film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, tells the story of a short-term relationship between a young woman and an older man, explains Swift's perspective on the song in a new light, compared to the original release of "All Too Well" in 2012. 

Watch the live performance below. 



Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment SNL Berks County Saturday Night Live Taylor Swift Performances Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 10 matchup against Broncos
Jalen_Hurts_11_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Honor those who served, and remember why
Limited - Pusillo Veterans Day

Government

In response to growing concerns, Philly releases map of asbestos removal projects in schools
SDP City Controller

Women's Health

Drug used to prevent preterm birth may increase cancer risk in offspring, study suggests
Risk of preterm birth

Television

Trailer for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' promises mayhem for Dee
Always Sunny Trailer 15

Entertainment

Six Flags Holiday in the Park and Drive-Thru experience opens this weekend
Six Flags Holiday Experience

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved