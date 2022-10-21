Taylor Swift releases 7 surprise bonus tracks as 'Midnights' album debuts

The day that Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for finally arrived Friday when "Midnights" made its much-anticipated debut after its initial announcement during an acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

In a shocking twist, Swift returned to social media just three hours after the release of her 10th studio album to announce the surprise release of its deluxe version, featuring seven bonus tracks that did not make the original cut of the 13-song project. She released the titles of the first 13 tracks on her TikTok earlier this fall with "Midnights Mayhem with Me," a digital series designed as a bingo game.



"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows," the Reading native wrote in a series of tweets posted minutes after the album's release. "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic, or lonely. Just like 'Midnights.' Which is out now."

The deluxe album was not the only surprise Swift gave her fans ahead of the release. A teaser trailer with Amazon Music presented during Thursday Night Football on Oct. 20 revealed visuals from several music videos that will accompany the album. The first of them, for "Anti-Hero," will premiere at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Unlike many of Swift's previous projects, "Midnights" begins and ends with two love songs set to electric pop music courtesy of Sounwave, a hip-hop producer whose work appears several times on the album alongside co-producer Jack Antonoff, a frequent Swift collaborator who worked closely with the pop singer to create the project.

"Lavender Haze" and "Mastermind" bookend the album as a reminder to its listeners that after two albums focused on fictional stories and characters, Swift is back to writing songs about herself and her past.

The rest of the album, which includes a highly-anticipated musical collaboration between Swift and Lana Del Rey, presents itself as a mix of a lot of Swift's other work, with style influences similar to projects like 2014's "1989," 2017's "Reputation," and 2019's "Lover."

"We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and tears," Swift wrote in an Instagram post following her album announcement. "We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams."

Swift will spend the next week promoting her album, including the release of a second music video on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The pop singer will also make appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, and "The Graham Norton Show" on Friday, Oct. 28.

"Midnights" has already garnered widespread acclaim in its early reviews from critics. Rolling Stone called the album an "instant classic," while Variety and The Guardian discuss how the songwriters style has evolved, returning to a more traditional electric pop sound following the surprise releases of "folklore" and "evermore," Swift's last two album debuts that were not re-releases of her older work.

Metacritic, which scores an album based on critic and audience reviews, has given "Midnights" a 94% rating with just nine total reviews available. Its audience review is 9.1, based on more than 600 user-submitted reviews.

Much like Swift's other album releases, fans immediately took to Twitter upon its debut to share their thoughts and reactions to the album, which was shrouded in mystery over the last two months as Swift did not release any of the songs as a single.

"Midnights" will follow up "Red (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of her 2012 album that featured a 10-minute version of her pop ballad, "All Too Well." The album included a 10-minute "short film" to accompany the song, starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

The album and the short film were met positively by fans and critics alike, and resulted in nominations and wins at the American Music Awards, VMAs, and Billboard Music Awards. "Red (Taylor's Version)" is also under consideration for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

"Midnights" and "Midnights (3am Edition)" are both available to stream or purchase now. Check out the music video for "Anti-Hero" below.