Santigold joins list of artists canceling tours due to mental health concerns and 'unsustainable' music industry

Santi White — who performs as multi-genre artist Santigold — shocked fans last month when she abruptly canceled her upcoming "Holified Tour," noting that the last several years in a "relentless industry" has taken a toll on her mental and physical health.

With her announcement on Sept. 26, the Mount Airy native joined a growing list of musicians opting to cancel live performances over mental health concerns, even after two years of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Santigold reassured fans that tickets would be fully refunded and expressed her sadness at the thought of disappointing them.

This was especially true following the Sept. 9 release of "Spirituals," her first studio album in six years.

In her letter to fans , Santigold expressed that she faced a difficult decision: "How could I release 'Spirituals,' an album about honoring yourself and refusing to cross your own boundaries, and not take this opportunity to do just that for myself?" Santigold said she was proud to cancel the tour if it meant proclaiming that she was putting herself first in the face of an industry she said has become "unsustainable for, and uninterested in, the welfare of the artists it is built upon." Santigold, whose music typically blends pop, hip-hop, punk, and funk sounds, has been active in the industry since at least 2001. She previously worked for Epic Records as an artist representative before making her own musical debut as the singer for Stiffed, a Philly-based rock band that was active until 2006. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @santigold She was born in Northwest Philadelphia in 1976, the daughter of Ron White, a political advisor to former Philadelphia Mayor John Street and psychiatrist Aruby Odom-White. After graduating from Germantown Friends School, she attended Wesleyan University, majoring in music and African American studies.