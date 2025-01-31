Philly designer’s Eagles apparel was worn by Pete Davidson — and blatantly ripped off by Foreman Mills

For more than 15 years, clothing designer Jay Pross has made a name for himself selling custom apparel under his Art History 101 brand. His shop on Frankford Avenue in Northeast Philly has an extensive collection of Eagles-themed designs, including one that got national exposure this week when comedian Pete Davidson wore it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Despite being a diehard New York Giants fan, Davidson has lately warmed up to the Eagles because of his budding friendship with longtime chief security officer "Big Dom" DiSandro. One of Art History 101's most popular designs is a "Godfather"-style portrait of Big Dom, who wound up in the spotlight last season when the NFL suspended his sideline access for intervening in a scuffle between players during a game.

MORE: Dress like a star for the Super Bowl: Here's what Eagles gear celebrities have worn and where to buy it

Pross said Davidson fell in love with the design during a FaceTime call from Big Dom's office in December. Pross had stopped by the NovaCare Complex to run the apparel by DiSandro for final approval. Eagles offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata both came into the office and put on sample Big Dom hoodies.

Then one of Davidson's friends came in and called the comedian to show him the design. Pross said Davidson vowed right then to wear it on "The Tonight Show" in January, but Davidson couldn't wait that long to get his hands on one.

"He must have been in Philly and stopped by Big Dom's office, grabbed a hoodie and then he just popped up at the Sixers game the next day wearing it," Pross said Friday. "It was promoted on the NBA social media page and the NBC Sports page. People just started tagging me (on Instagram) left and right."

Pross has made clothing for a number of A-list celebrities over the years. Before starting Art History 101, he helped dress Beyoncé in a hand-painted shirt that appeared in her 2005 music video for "Check On It," and he collaborated with rapper Soulja Boy on attire for a music video and a 2007 Source magazine cover.

"I always wanted to get back to that point when I started Art History, where I'm dressing all the celebs — just major publicity like TV, movies, athletes, music videos," Pross said. "This Pete Davidson thing has kind of taken on a life of its own. It has significantly changed business for Art History, and it has opened up so many doors for new apparel."

Art History 101's viral recognition has come with some downsides, too. Pross said his Big Dom design and several others have been stolen by bootleggers who sell them online. He's hired an attorney to send out more than a dozen cease-and-desist letters, and he recently learned from some of his followers that New Jersey-based discount retailer Foreman Mills stole one of his designs.

In an Instagram post Friday, Pross called out Foreman Mills for reproducing his Eagles playoff shirt that features the team's "Let's Hunt" slogan and a pictures of his son on it. Pross said Foreman Mills had removed the Art History 101 logo from the shirt and marketed the design among Eagles gear that the company is selling for prices as low as $3.99.

Pross said his attorney has been in touch with Foreman Mills to rectify the situation. Beyond having his design stolen, Pross is especially bothered by the use of his son's image without his consent. Foreman Mills did not respond to a request for comment on Friday, but the company has already removed the social media post that included Art History 101's design on it.

Pross said he realizes that bootleggers are an unfortunate reality of being a successful designer.

"They say it's a form a flattery, but I can't really look at it that way because I put in all of the money to make the design and get it approved," Pross said. "I have employees to pay. Now when people see the designs and Google them, some of the sales go to the bootleggers."

Despite the nuisance, Pross said he's been enjoying his part in the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

Davidson was at Sunday's NFC championship game in Philly and stood on the field with Big Dom during a postgame interview with CBS3.

"It was very fantastic to enjoy an absolute destruction of a team," Davidson said of the Eagles' 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders.

Later in the night, Pross said he got the chance to meet Davidson at a restaurant with a group of people who were at the game. They talked about the hoodie.

"He told me everywhere he goes wearing it, people just love it and always ask him about it," Pross said.

Art History 101 has been steadily embraced by Eagles players and staff over the years. When former wide receiver Alshon Jeffery wore a shirt during a postgame interview in 2017, Pross said business started booming for his Eagles apparel. Head coach Nick Sirianni frequently wears Art History 101 designs, and the Big Dom hoodie even inspired linebacker Zack Baun to request a custom "Bald Eagle" shirt design from Pross.

"Baun ordered 50 of them," Pross said. "I found out from a player on the Eagles that he put a shirt in every player's locker."

In the years ahead, Pross anticipates that his relationships with Philly sports teams will continue to grow. He's become convinced that Art History 101 is a good luck charm for the Birds.

"Since I've been involved with them, they've had a great season and they're in the Super Bowl," Pross said. "So I think the Eagles should keep doing business with me."