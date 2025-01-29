Dress like a star for the Super Bowl: Here's what Eagles gear celebrities have worn and where to buy it

Once you've solidified your Super Bowl viewing plans — making sure your refrigerator's stocked with the appropriate snacks and beverages — it's time to plan your outfit. Unless you have a lucky Eagles shirt that you can't watch the game without, you may be in the market for some new threads to cheer the Birds on to victory on Feb. 9.

Offering style inspiration is the countless famous Birds fans and players who have represented the city with cool merch this season. From Bravo reality star Paige DeSorbo to Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, football fashion guidance can be found in the unlikeliest of places.

While some celebrities simply hit up the official Eagles shop — we're looking at you Bradley Cooper with your plaid cap — others looked to local designers for their game day outfits. Take, for instance, Phillies star Bryce Harper and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who have been spotted wearing hoodies designed by Philly native Jimmy Gorecki, who said it was a dream come true for the "diehard" fan.

"No matter how many times these guys might wear this stuff, it still feels like first time," Gorecki said. "It still makes you feel like a little kid. I'm just very grateful, and I'm psyched."

While many celebrities and pro sports figures have represented the Eagles this season, there are 12 famous people in particular who really caught our attention with their Birds threads — and many of the stores they shopped from have the same or similar items still in stock:

Bryce Harper

During the long MLB offseason, the Phillies slugger has taken up a new hobby: posting on TikTok. In one of his coffee-making videos, he wore a kelly green Eagles hoodie by Gorecki's brand JSP for a collaboration with the Eagles that launched in 2023. Gorecki, a Temple University alum who's now based in Los Angeles, linked with the team after owner Jeffrey Lurie's son, Julian, was impressed by his collab with Amoroso's bakery. He was then able to connect with Harper and Hurts through his friend Alex Subers, a Sixers photographer, and they've been spotted in JSP merch since. (JSP stands for Jimmy Sweatpants, which was Gorecki's nickname.)

Harper in particular has been seen wearing both colorways of the JSP Eagles hoodie, kelly green and midnight green. When he wore the kelly green one in his TikTok, which has 1.4 million views, it "1,000%" skyrocketed interest in the piece, giving it new life after two years, Gorecki said — especially after Harper's video was reshared by the Phillies and MLB social media channels.

"Obviously being from Philadelphia, and then knowing how special those teams are for the community, and special for me — I put a ton of energy into the collaborations," Gorecki said. "I feel like anytime with a project of that nature, which we pour our heart and soul into, they have a way of continuing to pop up and show visibility even long after the initial release date."

Hurts wore a midnight green JSP hoodie for a news conference before the NFC championship. Lane Johnson, Jake Elliott and coach Nick Sirianni also were spotted wearing the JSP collaboration since its release. Gorecki said he hopes to continue collaborating with Philly teams in the future. The JSP Eagles hoodies sold out from the Eagles' team store and Gorecki's website, but are still available online through the Eagles' website.

Cam Jurgens

The Eagles center repped an Underdog brand T-shirt, a company created by his predecessor Jason Kelce, in a video posted by the team last week. The shirt, part of a 2023 drop, features an eagle wearing an old-school football helmet and the phrase, "It's the whole team!" The shirt is no longer available on the Underdog site, but there's a hoodie with the same print. Proceeds from Underdog benefit Philadelphia youth through the (Be)Philly Foundation.

Dallas Goedert

In a video posted earlier this month by the Eagles, the tight end wore a hoodie featuring a bright green eagle with a menacing skull designed by Heavy Slime, a company run by Philly-based artist Eric Kenney. Comedian Shane Gillis also wore a black hoodie with the same print, based on an Instagram story posted by Heavy Slime. The hoodie Goedert wore is sold out, but Gillis' black hoodie, along with other Eagles designs, are available on the website.

Dawn Staley

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach is known for paying homage to her hometown with her outfit choices. One of Staley's most recent tributes to Philly was a vintage-inspired Mitchell & Ness Eagles jacket that's available to purchase online. You can also stop by the Mitchell & Ness flagship store (1306 Walnut St.) to see whether they have any in stock — and take a look at the many other retro Birds clothes they carry.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Love for the Birds transcends enemy lines, as the New York Knicks center showed up to a game against the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center representing the Eagles with a kelly green collared pullover by Kith. That item is out of stock, but a similar jacket is available on the Kith website. Towns is from Edison, North Jersey but has said he's a "born and bred" Eagles fan.

Keke Palmer

While singing the national anthem at the Linc before an Eagles-Cowboys game in December, the actress wore a retro bomber jacket. Based on our internet sleuthing, the company Pro Standard carries the jacket and there are still a few sizes left in stock.

Kylie Kelce

If you missed out on the latest restock of the Princess Diana-inspired Mitchell & Ness Eagles jacket once worn by Kelce, don't worry because there are other opportunities to dress like the podcast queen. She wears a kelly green Eagles Autism Foundation crew neck sweatshirt in a promotional video on the charity's website. While that particular garment is not available, there's a hooded version that can be purchased.

Lane Johnson

Funky overalls by the FOCO brand have been a staple for Phillies postseason runs in recent years, and the trend has bled into Eagles fandom. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson posed in the company's "historic print" overalls for an Instagram post. Other Birds who have worn FOCO overalls or velour tracksuits this season include Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Dallas Goedert.

"(We knew) we would need players with big personalities — and the players on the Eagles would be the perfect fit," said Kathryn Lewis, brand marketing manager for FOCO. "We knew they love to have fun and show their personalities. What better way to do this than in FOCO gear."

The overalls are available to order online.

Nick Foles

The MVP from the Eagles' Super Bowl victory in 2018 showed love to his former team at the NFC championship in head-to-toe Eagles garb, including a "Philly Philly Dad" hat by his brand, Dad SZN , which "aims to represent a community of dads who both cherish and stay real about the daily grind of raising children." The same hat can be purchased online . If you don't identify as a "Philly Philly Dad," there are also hats that read "Philly Philly Mom" and "Philly Philly Girl."

Paige DeSorbo

The "Summer House" star and "Giggly Squad" podcast host attended the Eagles' playoff game on Jan. 12, wearing an Off Season brand midnight green Eagles puffer jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk — the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. DeSorbo, who's from New York, describes herself as a "fair weather fan" who doesn't really care about sports but wore the "dope jacket" because it was designed by her friend. "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper wore the same Eagles puffer last week.

The particular puffer DeSorbo wore is out of stock, but similar jackets and vests are available online. Juszczyk's collection is only available for certain teams, including the Birds' upcoming Super Bowl opponents. West Reading native Taylor Swift, who has sung about her Eagles fandom and worn Birds gear but is now dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce, was spotted wearing a Chiefs Off Season puffer earlier this month.

Pete Davidson

The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member is a New Yorker and a "diehard" Giants fan, but he's represented Philly lately with some of his clothing choices — partly due to his friendship with Privé Revaux eyewear company founder Dave Osokow (known as DaveO Philly on social media) and partly out of respect for the passionate Birds community, particularly the team's chief security officer "Big Dom" DiSandro. He wore an Eagles-themed shirt by local brand Art History at a Sixers game last month, and then rolled up to the NFC championship game in a "Protect the 215" Eagles hoodie by Philly Sports Shirts.

Clothes by Philly Sports Shirts, which has been operated by owner and designer Drew DeLong since 2020, has also been worn by Eagles players Quinyon Mitchell and Saquon Barkley this season. Getting his Pennsylvania-made apparel to famous people has taken a lot of "hard work," DeLong said, including finding ways to partner with the celebrities, which he did with Mitchell, and forming connections with them through mutual pals like Osokow.

"It's amazing," DeLong said of seeing famous people wear his products. "That's kind of why I do it, to give people cool unique designs that you don't really find in stores, something out of the box. I think that players kind of take to it as well because it is different and it is more representative of the city itself. It's got art and thought behind it."

DeLong said his business has "exploded" in the past year-and-a-half, thanks in part to famous people wearing his stuff. All Philly Sports Shirts items can be found online, and DeLong occasionally does pop-ups.

Saquon Barkley

The Eagles star running back became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season in December, and he celebrated the milestone by commissioning a special shirt by artist Dustin Canalin — who runs the company Trophy Hunting and consults for Nike, Puma and the NBA. Canalin is from the Bay Area in California and is based in New York City, but his ties to Philly run deep. He lived here for about five years in the early 2000s — "It's where I became an adult. It's been a second city to me," he said. He also became friends with some Eagles players during his time here and had the chance to see his old pal Jimmy Rollins, who he played baseball with as a kid in California, play for the Phillies.

His project with Barkley kicked off after a photo of the running back and the offensive line was posted online following Barkley's milestone game. Barkley was looking for a designer to recreate the photo as a '90s-style caricature T-shirt and got into contact with Canalin — who's been dabbling in the art form on the side — through a former colleague at Nike. The result was a shirt featuring smiling animated versions of Barkley and the O-line, with "2K SA" written on the front and "How 'bout them boys up front" on the back. Photos of Barkley in the T-shirt went viral, with fans barraging Canalin with requests to sell it and bootleg versions popping up.

"You never know if someone's going to wear (your design) and that it'll get seen," Canalin said. "But the fact that he was so involved in wanting it to represent his love for his linemen and his accomplishment that he proudly wore it at the right time. ... It was bigger than I could have hoped."

It was "such a quick project" though, according to Canalin, and Barkley wasn't necessarily looking to commercialize his milestone at the time — through he did reportedly file a trademark for "2K SA." Since Canalin said he prefers not to take advantage of people's likenesses without going through the proper channels, the shirt design is currently not available to the public for sale. But Canalin said he hopes to work on future projects with the team or players that will be more widely available to passionate Philly sports fans.

"I've always said it's like the best sports town I've ever been in, where people actually care about the teams and the game," Canalin said.