With the Eagles in the playoffs, it's time to eat like it's the postseason

The Eagles took down the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and now have their sights set on defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Linc.

For fans not lucky enough to score tickets to the Birds' divisional round game, then the couch, a friend's watch party or a bar with big-screen TVs will have to do. Where ever you end up, you'll want to eat. Luckily, there are many options for Eagles-themed food and drink to make the experience all the sweeter, whether you're going to be at home or out.

From Iggletini cocktails to Saquon Barkley-shaped pretzels, here are Eagles-inspired treats being sold during the Birds' (hopefully long) postseason run.

Carlino's Market | Ardmore and West Chester

The gourmet market, with stores at 2616 E. County Line Road in Ardmore and 128 W. Market St. in West Chester, has "game day essentials" including tomato pie topped with an Eagles logo of cheese and football-themed cannoli cakes and eclairs.

Cake Life Bake Shop | 1306 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia

The Fishtown bakery is selling sugar cookies that look like footballs and boxes of green and white cupcakes. Cake Life also is wrapping kielbasa in buttery croissant dough, a delicacy the bakery calls Hungry Dogs, that pays homage to the "underdog spirit of the Eagles" immortalized in Jason Kelce's speech during the team's Super Bowl LII victory parade. Pre-order your goodies or drop by to pick them up. They will be available for as long as the Eagles' playoff run lasts.

Provided Image/PUNCH Media Cake Life Bake Shop in Fishtown is selling Eagles-themed cookies and cupcakes throughout the remainder of the Birds' season.

Càphê Roasters | 3400 J St. G1, Philadelphia

The Vietnamese coffee roaster and cafe in the city's Harrowgate neighborhood sells an iced Gritty Matcha beverage that was only added to the menu because "it has the colors of the Eagles." It's made with matcha, condensed milk and a double shot of Vietnamese espresso. Càphê Roasters introduced its take on the dirty matcha two seasons ago just before the Eagles clinched the NFC East, and the drink is back in hopes of bringing good luck to the Birds and "a lil extra caffeine" to football fans.

Collegeville Bakery | 3846 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

There are loads of Eagles-themed foods at the Italian bakery in Montgomery County, like tomato pies with the Birds' logo, ice cream sandwiches with green sprinkles and other treats. There's also the "Big Dom" milkshake, named for the team's security chief, Dom DiSandro, and the meaty Detroit-style pizza approved by Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham.

Provided Image/Collegeville Bakery Collegeville Bakery sells multiple Eagles-themed treats, including ice cream sandwiches topped with green sprinkles.

Federal Donuts & Chicken | Multiple locations

The doughnut shop is showing its support of the home team with bright green and glittery Iggle doughnuts in all its Philly and suburban stores during the Eagles' playoff run.

Isgro Pastries | 1009 Christian St., Philadelphia

The South Philly bakery, which has been in business for more than a century, has Eagles-themed cookies, cupcakes and cannoli.

Marchiano's Bakery | 4653 Umbria St., Philadelphia

The game-day special at the Manayunk bakery is a cheesesteak bread dyed green to rep the Birds' colors.

McGillin's Olde Ale House | 1310 Drury St., Philadelphia

During the playoffs, the cocktail menu at Philly's oldest continuously operating tavern includes the Iggletini, Touchdown Tea and Philly Special. Beer drinkers can buy Super Mugs for $6 and get $2 refills of Bud Light during the game. McGillin's is decorated inside and outside with Birds merch, and will show Sunday's game with the sound on. There is a $5 cover starting at 1 p.m.

Parc | 227 S. 18th St., Philadelphia

In Rittenhouse, French bistro Parc is baking Eagles Boules – loaves of bread decorated with the team's logo. The special bread costs $9 and go on sale starting at 9:30 the morning of each Eagles playoff game until they sell out. The only way to purchase a loaf is be going to the restaurant's bread window.

Philly Pretzel Factory | 1506 Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne

The Philly Pretzel Factory's store in Langhorne, Bucks County has been churning out soft pretzels intricately twisted into Eagles creations. So far this season, they have baked pretzels of a leaping Saquon Barkley, the Eagle's throwback logo from their kelly green uniforms and the Birds current logo. The special pretzels are available to custom order.

Taqueria Amor | 4410 Main St., Philadelphia

The Mexican restaurant in Manayunk is offering a green "Philly Philly" margarita and $3 off guacamoles during the playoff games.

Troubles End Brewing | 50 W. Third Ave., Collegeville

Throughout the NFL season, Troubles End Brewing in Collegeville has been serving cheesesteak flights inspired by the Eagles' opponents. Each Sunday at 1 p.m., the brewpub unveils the flight, which always includes three cheesesteaks. Last week when the Bird's played the Packers, it included the Green Machine – a sandwich with chopped marinated chicken, Wisconsin cheese spread, bacon and chives.