At Sunday's playoff game, Eagles fans can munch on jumbo pretzels shaped like the team logo

Lincoln Financial Field's concessions partner is heralding the Eagles' playoff run the only way it knows how — with a giant serving of carbs shaped like the Birds logo.

The Pretzel Jawn is the latest stadium snack from Aramark Sports + Entertainment, which set out to "introduce a BIG specialty food item on the road to the BIG EASY."

The jumbo pretzel is molded into a screaming eagle with salt crystals on its feathers. It costs $20 and comes with three dipping sauces: porter cheese, green mustard and bourbon vanilla brown sugar butter. Fans can buy the snack behind Section 106 during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Amazingly, the concession isn't the only novelty pretzel created for the Eagles' postseason, or the only Aramark item with "jawn" in its name. Earlier this week, The Philly Pretzel Factory in Langhorne created a pretzel of Saquon Barkley leaping over one of the brand's more familiar twists. (The company said the Saquon pretzel would be available exclusively at the Langhorne location at 1506 E Lincoln Hwy. as a custom order, and that interested customers should give as much advance notice as possible.) And Aramark debuted "Philly Jawns," brisket- and Monterey jack cheese-stuffed croquettes with Rita's Water Ice barbecue sauce, back in 2022.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.