More Culture:

January 08, 2025

At Sunday's playoff game, Eagles fans can munch on jumbo pretzels shaped like the team logo

The new concession costs $20 and comes with three dipping sauces. It's available behind Section 106.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Concessions
Eagles Pretzel Jawn Provided image/Aramark Sports + Entertainment

The Pretzel Jawn is a giant doughy treat shaped like the Eagles logo. It will be available at Lincoln Financial Field during the Birds' playoff game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Lincoln Financial Field's concessions partner is heralding the Eagles' playoff run the only way it knows how — with a giant serving of carbs shaped like the Birds logo.

The Pretzel Jawn is the latest stadium snack from Aramark Sports + Entertainment, which set out to "introduce a BIG specialty food item on the road to the BIG EASY." 

MORE: Zaxbys claims to be 'out-Phillying Philly' with sandwich as it prepares to expand into the region

The jumbo pretzel is molded into a screaming eagle with salt crystals on its feathers. It costs $20 and comes with three dipping sauces: porter cheese, green mustard and bourbon vanilla brown sugar butter. Fans can buy the snack behind Section 106 during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Amazingly, the concession isn't the only novelty pretzel created for the Eagles' postseason, or the only Aramark item with "jawn" in its name. Earlier this week, The Philly Pretzel Factory in Langhorne created a pretzel of Saquon Barkley leaping over one of the brand's more familiar twists. (The company said the Saquon pretzel would be available exclusively at the Langhorne location at 1506 E Lincoln Hwy. as a custom order, and that interested customers should give as much advance notice as possible.) And Aramark debuted "Philly Jawns," brisket- and Monterey jack cheese-stuffed croquettes with Rita's Water Ice barbecue sauce, back in 2022.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Concessions Philadelphia Pretzels Lincoln Financial Field Eagles Aramark

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

FactCheck.org to continue mission as Facebook drops partnership

Facebook Fact Check

Sponsored

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan

Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

Music

Japanese Breakfast to release new album in March, play the Met in May

Japanese Breakfast album

Health News

Medical debt to be removed from credit reports of 15 million Americans

Medical Debt Credit

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with $25 prix fixe dinners

NoLibs restaurant week

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved