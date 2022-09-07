'Philly Jawns' croquettes added among food options for Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field

When the Eagles kick off their home schedule with a "Monday Night Football" game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 19, fans at Lincoln Financial Field will have one new menu item and a new food vendor to try for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Aramark Sports + Entertainment unveiled a number of new offerings that will be available this year at the 10 NFL stadiums where the Philadelphia-based company is in charge of food service. Here's what to look for at the Linc:

Philly Jawns

Provided image/Aramark Provided image/Aramark Philly Jawns are brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes served with a barbecue sauce made with Rita's black cherry water ice. It will be sold at Lincoln Financial Field near Section 138 this season.

Description: Dunkin' Macchiato Cereal-crusted beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes served with Rita’s Wild Black Cherry Ice BBQ sauce. Sold near Section 138. This menu item is part of what Aramark is calling its "Snack Hack" program, which the company says are "innovative takes on traditional fan favorites."

Impressions: Water ice-flavored BBQ sauce? If it's not overpowering, black cherry could be an interesting complement, but this is a culinary decision, to say the least. Then again, many BBQ sauces call for adding a can of Coke, so the flavor may be subtle. The good thing about croquettes is you don't have to dip them, and other condiments will be available in the stadium. Standing there ordering "jawns" is kind of silly, though.

Philly Cheesesteak Co. on the roll

Courtesy/Aramark Courtesy/Aramark Philly Cheesesteak Co. will have a stand at Lincoln Financial Field in Section 120 this season.

Description: Family-owned and operated business based in Hershey known for preparing and serving its cheesesteaks from its food trucks. The business now gets a permanent – or at least non-mobile – location at the Linc in Section 120.

Impressions: This one is pretty straightforward. Although based in Hershey, the business gets its rolls from Philadelphia. The food truck does a mix of corporate events, fairs, festivals, breweries, wineries, weddings and birthday parties, in addition to Temple Owls home games at the Linc. The menu has a variety of cheesesteaks and chicken cheesesteaks.

These are the only additions Aramark has planned for Lincoln Financial Field this year, but Eagles fans who are traveling for road games will have a few new offerings available at other stadiums:

• Texas Firecracker (NRG Stadium, Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, Thursday, Nov. 3): FLAMIN’ HOT fried pickles soaked in cherry and blueberry Kool-Aid and served with jalapeño ranch. Available near Section 121. • Philly Flats (NRG Stadium, Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, Thursday, Nov. 3): Local Houston eatery will serve Philly-style cheese steaks and buffalo wings. Available near Section 112. • Fry STK (NRG Stadium, Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, Thursday, Nov. 3): Waffle fries topped with choice of FLAMIN’ HOT Cheetos chicken tenders, smoked brisket, or pulled pork. Smothered in queso and other “fixins.” Available near Sections 101, 121, 132, 520, and 546. • Hawaiian Dog (NRG Stadium, Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, Thursday, Nov. 3): Hot dog topped with pulled pork, crushed pineapple, and sweet chili sauce. Available near Sections 108 and 128. • Pork Rinds Corn Dog (Soldier Field, Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, Dec. 18): Bacon cheddar sausage dusted in crushed pork rinds and topped with Cholula® Hot Sauce and sriracha aioli. Available near Section 125.

The Eagles will start their season on the road against the Detroit Lions this Sunday at 1 p.m.