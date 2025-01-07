Zaxbys claims to be 'out-Phillying Philly' with sandwich as it prepares to expand into the region

To commemorate its impending expansion into the region, fast food chain Zaxbys has brought back its Chicken Philly sandwich for a limited time. But the campaign for its cheesesteak hybrid is anything but complimentary to the area and marks the second time that the company has poked fun at Philly.

Zaxbys trolled the City of Brotherly Love on Tuesday by splashing videos across social media of the Chicken Philly, claiming that "Philly can't Philly like Zaxbys can" and declaring that the restaurant is "out-Phillying Philly." At least Philadelphians can try the sandwich for themselves to see whether it's worthy of the slander, right? Wrong! The chain has announced plans to begin opening restaurants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey sometime in 2025, but none have popped up just yet — and the nearest location is over 100 miles away in Virginia.

There are two opportunities for Philadelphians to try the sandwich free — if they happen to be in Florida or Indiana this month. The Sixers are playing the Magic in Orlando on Sunday, Jan. 12. On that day, anyone who flashes a Philadelphia ID at participating Zaxbys restaurants in Orlando will receive two free Chicken Philly sandwiches. The same promo will be available in Indianapolis when the Sixers play the Pacers on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Provided Image/Zaxbys Zaxbys is offering free Chicken Philly sandwiches to people with a Philadelphia ID in Orlando on Jan. 12 and Indianapolis on Jan. 18, coinciding with Sixers games in those cities.

The Chicken Philly comes with a choice of fried or grilled chicken and also includes melted white American cheese, sautéed peppers, onions and creamy garlic aioli, all sandwiched into a "toasted hoagie roll" — which we would bet does not come from any of Philly's acclaimed bakeries, just saying!

Zaxbys introduced the Chicken Philly in September 2023, launching the item in tandem with the restaurant's first smear campaign on the sandwich's namesake city. At the time, they boasted that their sandwich was "Just like the Philly you know and love, but good," and "Finally, the Philly done right," and plastered billboard advertisements in Philadelphia — where the sandwich was obviously not even available. To add insult to injury, a commercial for the Fried Chicken Philly starred Dolph Lundgren, who played "Rocky" villain Ivan Drago.

There's no telling how far Zaxbys will take the mocking during this Chicken Philly launch, but perhaps they'll show some brotherly love this time around as they hope for a warm welcome for their upcoming northern expansion. Maybe they'll at least create opportunities to try the Chicken Philly in the city, whether through pop-ups or keeping it on the menu when the local restaurants open! Along with the Chicken Philly, Zaxbys — not to be confused with the Philly-based coffee company Saxbys — is known for its "Chicken Fingerz," "Zalads," sandwiches, wings and signature sauces.

Ten Zaxbys restaurants are planned for Pennsylvania, particularly in the Southeast, and six locations are planned for New Jersey, the Georgia-based franchise announced in October. The locations near Philadelphia will open over the next five years, with the first two slated for 2025. In South Jersey, two restaurants will open in the summer of 2025. The exact locations and opening dates have not yet been announced.