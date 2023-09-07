'The Bachelor' to film at Collegeville Bakery on Friday for Joey Graziadei's season

"The Bachelor" camera crews will descend upon a Collegeville deli this weekend to acquire footage of season 28 star Joey Graziadei, possibly enjoying a hoagie or slice of pizza in his hometown.

Filming at Collegeville Bakery, located at 3846 Ridge Pike, will take place on Friday, Sept. 8 starting at 10:30 a.m. Members of the public — over the age of 18 or accompanied by an adult — are welcome to visit the shoot to support Graziadei and maybe even appear on TV.

"I think we're going to have a great turnout, and that's our main goal," said Steve Carcarey, who co-owns the bakery with his wife, Patrizia. "Joey deserves it. This is his time to shine and we want to make Joey proud and "The Bachelor" proud that his hometown is backing him up on this. We're humbled that he chose us and we're gonna do everything in our power to make this a great opportunity for Joey."

Graziadei visited the bakery last month with his sister Carly Monzo, whose wedding was catered by the bakery. Following that visit, producers from "The Bachelor" reached out to the Carcareys to let them know that Graziadei hoped to film a segment at their establishment.



It's unclear exactly what will be filmed on Friday or how the footage will be used, but season premieres of "The Bachelor" usually feature introductory segments when the leads showcase their hometowns, family members and friends.

"We were chosen as one of the spots (Graziadei) is going to come and shoot, which is pretty humbling for us, the bakery, and us, as in Collegeville," Carcarey said. "We've been fortunate to get a lot of local television. But now this national spotlight is going to be on Collegeville, which is fantastic."

Courtesy of/Collegeville Italian Bakery Joey Graziadei, star of the next season of 'The Bachelor,' will film a segment for the show at Collegeville Italian Bakery on Sept. 8.

Graziadei grew up in Collegeville, a small Montgomery County borough located about 30 miles outside Center City, before playing tennis at West Chester University. After college, he spent time working as a tennis teacher in Hawaii before embarking on his journey for love on season 20 of "The Bachelorette."

With his curly-haired good looks and earnest charm, Graziadei quickly became a fan-favorite contestant. As runner-up, Graziadei shared a reciprocated love with lead Charity Lawson, but he left heartbroken when she chose to accept a proposal from Dotun Olubeko instead.

Collegeville was spotlighted briefly on "The Bachelorette," when Graziadei took Lawson on a tennis date in his hometown. Now, the town will likely take on more of a starring role when Graziadei stars in "The Bachelor."

"The Bachelor" is scheduled to air next year. In the meantime, local fans of the franchise can root for Susan Noles — a 66-year-old Delco resident and ex-wife of former Phillies player Dickie Noles — when she competes for the heart of 71-year-old Gerry Turner on "The Golden Bachelor," which premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.