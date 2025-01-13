More Culture:

January 13, 2025

‘Inner Excellence’ climbs to No. 1 on Amazon bestseller list after Eagles' A.J. Brown caught reading it on sidelines

The wide receiver said the book, which provides mental techniques to improve lives, brings him a 'sense of peace.'

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Books Eagles
aj brown eagles book Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

A.J. Brown was spotted reading 'Inner Excellence' by Jim Murphy on the sidelines during the Eagles' playoff win over the Packers on Sunday. The book is now the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.

A.J. Brown found inspiration in a book during the Eagles' playoff win over the Packers on Sunday. Along with becoming a meme, the wide receiver's sideline reading time also skyrocketed sales for his book of choice.

Brown was reading "Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life" by Jim Murphy in the middle of the game. By Monday morning, the book, which was released in 2020, was the No. 1 bestseller in books on Amazon.

MORE: 'Abbott' fan who's never seen 'Always Sunny' has questions about the Gang after watching the crossover episode

Brown told Sports Illustrated that teammate Moro Ojomo recommended the book to him and that he brings it to every game because it gives him a "sense of peace." He also posted about it on X (formerly Twitter) after the game, showing off some of the passages he underlined and highlighted.

"This game is 90% mental and 10% physical for me," Brown wrote on X. "I bring it to every game and I read it between each drive. I use it to refocus and lock in despite what may transpire in the game good or bad."

"Inner Excellence" encourages readers to improve their lives by providing a guide of mental techniques to develop self-mastery, overcome anxiety, remove mental blocks and train the subconscious mind, the book's Amazon page said. Murphy was an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, before coaching with the Texas Rangers and in the Olympics. In 2003, he got rid of half his possessions and moved to the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, where he lived in solitude and spent five years researching the answer to the questions, "How can an Olympic athlete train for four years, for an event that may last less than 60 seconds, and perform with complete peace and confidence?"

That research became the original version of "Inner Excellence," which came out in 2009. Murphy later realized he had "a lot more stories to share" and released the revised version, which Brown was reading Sunday, in 2020. Murphy told Sports Illustrated that he was nearly $90,000 in debt following the completion of the original book, but his life began changing as "Inner Excellence" was picked up by pro athletes and business leaders. He said he's "grateful" for the attention being brought to his book by Brown and plans to reach out to the wide receiver.

"It’s been a pretty amazing night," Murphy told Sports Illustrated on Sunday after the Eagles game. "I’m sitting here in a hotel by myself. I was like, What’s with all these messages? And then I saw what happened and I’m like, Oh my God that’s crazy. Really neat. ... It’s really an honor to be a part of his life and to have a meaningful place in anyone’s life." 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Books Eagles Philadelphia NFL Amazon AJ Brown Authors Social Media Reading

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Development

Sixers to stay in South Philly

76ers arena

Sponsored

Let’s distinguish between ageism and aging

Purchased - Older people taking a selfie

Arts & Culture

Museums and culture institutions are offering discounts during winter

Museum of Illusions discount

Mental Health

Climate change threatens the mental well-being of youths. Here's how to help them cope

Climate Change Depression

Fitness

Brave the cold in your underwear for a good cause in Cupid's Undie Run

Cupid's Undie Run

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved