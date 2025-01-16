More Culture:

January 16, 2025

Toast the Eagles' playoff run with these beers inspired by the Birds

For whatever reason, many of these dedications to the NFC East champions are mango-flavored hazy IPAs.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
second sin eagles beer Provided Image/Second Sin Brewing Company

Second Sin Brewing Company is one of many local breweries selling Eagles-themed beer during the playoffs.

There's nothing like cracking open a cold one to watch the Eagles in the playoffs, and there are plenty of beers dedicated to the NFC East champions that are available ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

If you're also a fan of citrus IPAs, you're in luck because many of these Birdy brews happen to be mango-flavored and hoppy. 

MORE: With the Eagles in the playoffs, it's time to eat like it's the postseason

Whether you need to pack your cooler to tailgate at the Linc or restock your refrigerator to host a watch party, here's where you can find Eagles-inspired beers in taprooms and stores across the region. 

Philadelphia

Attic Brewing Co., Birds 4 Ever (4.6% ABV)

The West Coast IPA is "enticingly hoppy, yet tush push crushable," Attic says. There are also notes of pine, apricot, orange zest and grapefruit, with a bitter finish. The beer is available in the Germantown taproom (137 Berkley St.). 

attic brewing philadelphia eagles beerProvided Image/Attic Brewing Co.

Attic Brewing Co. in Germantown offers the Eagles-themed Birds 4 Ever IPA.


Brewery ARS, South Philly Special (6.5 % ABV) and Tush Push (7% ABV)

ARS is so pumped they made two Eagles-themed hazy IPAs. The South Philly Special has notes of mango, peach candy rings and "sweet sweet victory." The Tush Push, named after the Eagles' beloved first-down shove, has tropical pineapple, peach and passion fruit candy flavors. Both brews are available on tap or in cans at their taprooms in South Philly and Fishtown. They can be preordered online for pickup.

Evil Genius Beer Co., Fly Like an Eagle (6.2%)

The mango water ice-inspired New England-style IPA returned to the menu for the playoffs. Bursts of tropical flavors from the fresh mango puree are combined with a creamy vanilla. It's only available at the taproom in Fishtown (1727 N. Front St.), nicknamed "The Lab."

Victory Brewing Co., Road to Victory (7% ABV)

The tailgate-ready crisp IPA is available at taprooms in Philly, Downingtown, Parkesburg and Kennett Square. Or, you can find it at a distributor in your area. 

Suburbs

Conshohocken Brewing Co., Mike & Merrill Philly Special (6.5%) 

The hazy IPA is a tribute to legendary Eagles announcers Mike Quick and Merrill Reese. It's a "heavily hopped" beer with an overripe mango taste. The brewery describes it as "crushable, juicy and perfect for game day." Some proceeds from the beer go to the First Tee of Greater Philadelphia youth organization. It's available to buy at taprooms in Conshohocken, King of Prussia and Phoenixville to enjoy in person or to-go. Mike & Merrill can also be ordered online and shipped within Pennsylvania. 

conshohocken brewing eagles beerProvided Image/Conshohocken Brewing Company

Conshohocken Brewing Co. offers a hazy IPA that is a tribute to Eagles announcers Mike Quick and Merrill Reese.


Flying Fish Brewing Co., Go Birds (6% ABV)

The pale ale with flavors of citrus and mango from Flying Fish, which was founded in South Jersey, can be purchased in stores and found on tap lists across the Philly region. 

Iron Hill Brewery, Philly Phavorite (6.7% ABV)

The hazy IPA may be New England style, but "its inspiration is pure Philly." It features tropical fruit and pine flavors and can be found in Iron Hill locations across the Philly region. 

Rebel Hill Brewing Co., DDH Bleed Green (6.8% ABV)

The IPA was created by the Phoenixville brewery "in celebration of our beloved Eagles." It's double dry hopped and full of citrus. Fans can drink it at the Rebel Hill taproom (420 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville) or preorder it online for pickup.

Second Sin Brewing Co., So Juicy It Hurts (6.8% ABV)

The New England-style IPA with a smooth finish is available in the brewery's Bristol and Newtown taprooms and can also be ordered online for pickup.

Sly Fox Brewing Co., Blitz (5.4% ABV)

The Vienna lager's "formidable, amber appearance and smooth-operating malt character holds the line of scrimmage, while a combination of old and new-world hops rush in for the sack," according to the brewery's website. Blitz is available at beer distributors and at Sly Fox pubs, which are located in Phoenixville, Pottstown, Malvern and Wyomissing.

