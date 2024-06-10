Shane Gillis to perform stand-up at Wells Fargo Center in October

Comedian Shane Gillis plans to bring his stand-up tour to the Wells Fargo Center in October, giving him an arena date in Philly in the midst of what has been a breakout year for the Mechanicsburg native.

The Wells Fargo Center announced that tickets for the show on Friday, Oct. 18, will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. In an Instagram story, Gillis said the presale will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the code "SGLIVE."

Gillis, 36, has emerged as one of the biggest names in comedy despite facing heavy backlash in 2019 when he was hired and quickly fired from "Saturday Night Live" before starting the job. Gillis lost the opportunity because of resurfaced clips that included insults toward Chinese people and homophobic, Islamophobic and sexist remarks he had made in the past.

But in February, Gillis hosted "SNL" and joked about the ordeal during his monologue.

"I was actually, I was fired from this show a while ago," he said. "But, you know, don't look that up, please. If you don't know who I am, please don't Google that. It's fine, don't even worry about it."

The West Chester University graduate drew positive reviews for his 2023 Netflix special "Beautiful Dogs" and has built a devoted following with his podcast, "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast," with fellow comic Matt McCusker. Gillis helped build his stand-up career by performing in Philly, where he was named Philly’s Funniest at Helium Comedy Club in 2016.

Last month, Netflix debuted Gillis' new comedy series, "Tires," which follows the employees of a struggling auto repair shop in the Delaware Valley. The show has already been picked up for a second season. Gillis also was at Citizens Bank Park in May to throw out the first pitch for a Phillies game.

Before performing at the Wells Fargo Center, Gillis has a run of dates scheduled this summer and fall, including three August shows in Uncasville, Connecticut, a Sept. 6 show at Atlanta's State Farm Arena and a Sept. 20 show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as part of the "Netflix Is a Joke" series.

Friday, Oct 18 | Time TBD

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia