Your 2024 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer

Dust off your favorite picnic blanket or lawn chair because it's outdoor movie season.

Every year once the evening temperatures warm, parks and other community spaces in Philadelphia put on screenings of blockbusters on the big screen. Some of the picks are recent animated hits for kids, while others are throwback comedies or action flicks where cars and planes careen off the highway in fiery explosions (yes, a "Fast and Furious" movie is in the mix). All are free to attend and generally start around sundown.

Not all of the regular spots have announced their 2024 schedules yet, and at least one — FringeArts — will sadly be skipping this season. But here's a list of outdoor movies to see for free, with more to come:

Cira Green is back in full swing for another season. In addition to silent discos, themed parties and brunches, the 1.2-acre rooftop park in University City offers free screenings on its 60-foot screen. On Wednesday nights, take the elevator up for a movie night — with bonus preshow games — starting at 7 p.m. Families can also catch kid-friendly matinees in the sunlight on Saturdays at noon. Dates with an asterisk include a costume contest with prizes:

Wednesday, June 12 - "Fast X"

Saturday, June 15 - "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem"

Wednesday, June 19 - "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"

Saturday, June 22 - "Sing 2"*

Wednesday, June 26 - "Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

Saturday, June 29 - "Boss Baby"

Wednesday, July 3 - "Top Gun Maverick"

Saturday, July 6 - "Zootopia"

Wednesday, July 10 - "Barbie"*

Saturday, July 13 - "Luca"

Wednesday, July 17 - "Dune 2"

Saturday, July 20 - "Trolls Band Together"*

Wednesday, July 24 - "Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse"*

Saturday, July 27 - "Brave"

Wednesday, July 31 - "Mean Girls" (2024)

Saturday, Aug. 3 - "The Lego Movie"

Wednesday, Aug. 7 - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"*

Saturday, Aug. 10 - "Spirited Away"

Wednesday, Aug. 14 - "Wonka"

Saturday, Aug. 17 - "Fern Gully"

Wednesday, Aug. 21 - "Back to the Future"

Saturday, Aug. 24 - "Finding Nemo"*

Wednesday, Aug. 28 - "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"*

Saturday, Aug. 31 - "Orion and the Dark"

Wednesday, Sept. 4 - "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

Saturday, Sept. 7 - "Cars"

Wednesday, Sept. 11 - "Invincible"

Saturday, Sept. 14 - "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken"

Wednesday, Sept. 18 - "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"*

Saturday, Sept. 21 - "Kung Fu Panda 4"

Wednesday, Sept. 25 - "Haunted Mansion"

Saturday, Sept. 28 - "Frozen"*

There's no set location for the Philadelphia Film Society's summer screenings, and for good reason. Movies on the Block travels to neighborhoods that do not have movie theaters, partnering with community groups to program a free evening of entertainment. Registration is required for the first event at the Lighthouse Sports Complex in North Philadelphia, which will offer games and snacks ahead of its 8:15 p.m. showing of "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

Friday, June 21 - "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Lighthouse Sports Complex

Friday, July 21 - "Creed" at Awbury Rec

Friday, July 26 - "Men in Black" at Smith Playground

Saturday, Aug. 17 - "42" at FDR Park

Friday, Aug. 30 - "Sing" at Stenton Museum

For 10 nights this summer, a giant inflatable screen will rise on the riverside Schuylkill Banks park. The movies start at sunset on Thursday nights, either at the grassy section north of Walnut Street Bridge or Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade (accessible via the Wharton Street entrance). Dates are subject to change in case of rain, so keep an eye on the park's site for any postponements:

Thursday, June 13 - "King Kong" (1933)

Thursday, June 20 - "Keanu"

Thursday, June 27 - "Big"

Thursday, July 11 - "Little Miss Sunshine"

Thursday, July 18 - "Mulan"

Thursday, July 25 - "50 First Dates"

Thursday, Aug. 1 - "Akeelah and the Bee"

Thursday, Aug. 8 - "Dave"

Thursday, Aug. 15 - "Wonka"

Thursday, Aug. 22 - "Barbie"

The outdoor movie nights at Clark Park, presented by cinéSPEAK, tend to start earlier in the season than the rest of the city series. That means the bulk of their Friday night showings have already passed, but there's still time to catch "OKTHANKSBYE." The Dutch film follows two young deaf students who embark on a solo journey to Paris. It begins at 9 p.m. at the Bowl at Clark Park following DJ sets at 7 p.m. While the screening if free, registration is required.

Friday, June 14 – "OKTHANKSBYE"

Bonus movies for a fee

The Mann Center will also host two ticketed screenings of the original 1989 "Batman" and 1992 "Aladdin" with live accompaniment from the Philadelphia Orchestra on June 20 and July 27, respectively. (Tickets start at $28.)

Laurel Hill East has its own pair of movie nights planned. The cemetery will screen "Midsommar" on June 21 and the wacky Nicolas Cage comedy "Vampire's Kiss" on July 26. Both showings will feature pop-up markets and beverages from Philadelphia Brewing Co., accessible with a $20 general admission ticket.

