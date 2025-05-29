More Events:

May 29, 2025

Roots Picnic, Pride and PorchFest: Your weekend guide to things to do

The Arden Theatre is also staging a production of 'The Hobbit.'

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Meek Mill Phillies Roots Picnic Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Philadelphia's own Meek Mill will take the stage at this weekend's Roots Picnic.

While it will be a cloudy and rainy flip of the calendar to June, there will nevertheless be an ample amount of things to do around Philly this weekend.  

On the music festival circuit, options range from Philly legend Meek Mill taking part in the annual Roots Picnic at the Mann in Fairmount Park to the underground DIY scene of the West Philly PorchFest. A citywide celebration of Pride also takes place. And if you're weary of getting wet, a trip to Middle Earth to take in a performance of "The Hobbit" at the Arden Theatre is there for the taking like Smaug's treasure. Check out your weekend options below: 

Enjoy offerings at the Roots Picnic

A Philly staple returns to the Mann in Fairmount Park. Saturday's slate features performances from Maxwell, Miguel, Jeezy and the Roots celebrating their album "Do You Want More?!!!??!" for its 30th anniversary. On Sunday, the performances include Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz and others. 

A new wrinkle this year: There will be a food festival that features favorites like Down North Pizza.

See a massive Pride flag 

As part of the many Pride festivities, a 600-foot pennant will be unveiled Friday and travel around the city, starting at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and ending in the Gayborhood. On Sunday, there will be part of a march, which starts at 11 a.m. at 6th and Walnut streets, and a festival that follows. 

Check out underground music scene

Saturday brings the return of another Philly music event, but this one is a bit more under the radar in comparison to what the Roots pull off. West Philly PorchFest will go on from noon to 6 p.m. and feature a whole host of artists putting on free shows and playing on porches throughout the neighborhood. 

Looking for a recommendation? Check out Local Honeymoon, which could be described as a mix of Jimmy Buffett and Modern Baseball. Maybe that sounds strange, but, hey, they're bringing something unique out there on a day where there will be a ton of bands and performers marching to the beat of their own drums. 

They're playing at 405 S. 45th Street at 2:20 p.m. at Knockbox Cafe. A full map of the artists and spots can be found on the PorchFest website.

Go there and back again with Bilbo Baggins

The Arden's Children Theatre's staging of "The Hobbit," the iconic J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy tale, has been extended through Sunday. If big screen adaptations aren't your cup of tea (or ale if you're in the Shire), see Bilbo Baggins' otherworldly journey in person. 

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy
Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Arden Theatre Pride Porchfest Meek Mill Roots Picnic

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Here are the road closures for Pride and Roots Picnic this weekend

Philly Pride Parade closures 2025

Sponsored

Summer evening events on the Olympia

Limited - Speakeasy on the Olympia

Parenting

Only 1 in 4 mothers report having 'excellent' mental health – a sharp decline from 2016

Mental health mothers

Social Media

Josh and Lori Shapiro share secret to marriage in anniversary video

Josh and Lori Shapiro

Festivals

Philly Pride Weekend features a 600-foot flag, march and festival

Philly Pride Month 2025

Phillies

The Phillies can play small ball. They'll need to when it matters most.

Alec-Bohm-Slide-Run-Scored-Phillies-Braves-5.27.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved