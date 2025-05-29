Roots Picnic, Pride and PorchFest: Your weekend guide to things to do

While it will be a cloudy and rainy flip of the calendar to June, there will nevertheless be an ample amount of things to do around Philly this weekend.

On the music festival circuit, options range from Philly legend Meek Mill taking part in the annual Roots Picnic at the Mann in Fairmount Park to the underground DIY scene of the West Philly PorchFest. A citywide celebration of Pride also takes place. And if you're weary of getting wet, a trip to Middle Earth to take in a performance of "The Hobbit" at the Arden Theatre is there for the taking like Smaug's treasure. Check out your weekend options below:

A Philly staple returns to the Mann in Fairmount Park. Saturday's slate features performances from Maxwell, Miguel, Jeezy and the Roots celebrating their album "Do You Want More?!!!??!" for its 30th anniversary. On Sunday, the performances include Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz and others.

A new wrinkle this year: There will be a food festival that features favorites like Down North Pizza.

As part of the many Pride festivities, a 600-foot pennant will be unveiled Friday and travel around the city, starting at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and ending in the Gayborhood. On Sunday, there will be part of a march, which starts at 11 a.m. at 6th and Walnut streets, and a festival that follows.

Saturday brings the return of another Philly music event, but this one is a bit more under the radar in comparison to what the Roots pull off. West Philly PorchFest will go on from noon to 6 p.m. and feature a whole host of artists putting on free shows and playing on porches throughout the neighborhood.

Looking for a recommendation? Check out Local Honeymoon, which could be described as a mix of Jimmy Buffett and Modern Baseball. Maybe that sounds strange, but, hey, they're bringing something unique out there on a day where there will be a ton of bands and performers marching to the beat of their own drums.

They're playing at 405 S. 45th Street at 2:20 p.m. at Knockbox Cafe. A full map of the artists and spots can be found on the PorchFest website.

The Arden's Children Theatre's staging of "The Hobbit," the iconic J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy tale, has been extended through Sunday. If big screen adaptations aren't your cup of tea (or ale if you're in the Shire), see Bilbo Baggins' otherworldly journey in person.

