Local company Resting Gift Face selling '90s gift box

Local company Resting Gift Face is selling a party-in-a-box with a '90s theme.



The Saved by the Box gift set includes a bunch of fun items guaranteed to trigger nostalgia for a simpler time.



You could use the gift box to throw a small gathering with social distancing, or send them to friends and then get together on Zoom for a happy hour party.

Inside is a cocktail book called "Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ’90s Kids," cherry Jell-O to make a Zack Morris jello shot (page 85), paper straws, color-changing "whatever" cups, a disposable camera decorated with Lisa Frank stickers, slap bracelets (remember those?), a party banner, friendship bracelets and '90s trivia cards.

Saved by the Box is $65 and available to order online.

Resting Gift Face previously launched a quarantine care package and a sold-out Mother's Day gift box.

The new edition offers a unique way to hang with friends while most events are canceled due to COVID-19 – and also support a small, women-owned business.