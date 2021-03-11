More Culture:

March 11, 2021

Kevin Bacon shares story of how he got pranked while filming 'Animal House'

The actor is currently starring in a crime drama television series called 'City on a Hill' that airs on Showtime

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Actors Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon Animal House Xavier Collin/Sipa USA

Kevin Bacon said that the experience of filming 'Animal House' was 'incredible' and 'an amazing thing.'

One of Kevin Bacon's first big films came as a 19-year-old, when he played Chip Diller in the 1978 comedy classic "National Lampoon's Animal House."

In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday night, the critically-acclaimed actor described the experience of being cast in "Animal House" as "incredible" and "an amazing thing."

"I didn't even have an agent," Bacon said to Kimmel. "I was in acting school and John Landis, who directed the movie, came by the school. Not him, but the casting director, and they sent me over. [Landis] had me make some faces and I got this gig and I flew out to Oregon and my life was just changing. I couldn't believe I was on a set with all these people."

But the 62-year-old Philly native and Masterman High School attendee admitted that he was not in with the cool crowd while filming the movie.

Bacon recalled that Landis kept the stars of the film separated from the other actors on set in an effort to develop strong chemistry between the main characters. That dynamic continued even when the cameras were off, Bacon said, which kept him on the outside looking in.

"We're all staying in the same motel. But these guys would have parties with music and they were all super cool and the parties were great and there were girls around and I was never invited," Bacon said. "I was never part of that thing."

Refusing to be excluded any longer, Bacon wanted to do something to get in with the gang, which included actors Bruce McGill, John Belushi and Tim Matheson.

A waitress at the motel who Bacon was friendly with told the young actor that the FBI was in town keeping a close eye on the actors and the film production. Bacon saw it as his moment to warn his fellow actors that they could get arrested for partying too much.

"So I thought that I could maybe get in good with this group by giving them a warning, that I would endear myself to them," Bacon said.

Bacon called down to the room where the latest party was happening. But when he tried to explain what he had heard from the waitress, the response on the other line was not what he expected.

"I just want you guys to know that I have it on really good authority that the FBI is actually in town and they're keeping an eye on what's going on," Bacon recalled saying. "And [McGill] goes 'F*** you!' and slammed the phone."

Bacon then realized that he had been pranked, saying that he spent the rest of the night alone in his room. 

"Of course not," Bacon said when asked if the FBI ever showed up. "We were making 'Animal House,' c'mon."

Bacon may not have been part of the cool crowd in "Animal House," but his acting career took off from there. He would go on to star in hit films such as "Footloose," "JFK" and "A Few Good Men."

Nowadays, Bacon stars in a crime drama television series called "City on a Hill" that is set in Boston in the early 1990s. Bacon plays corrupt FBI agent John "Jackie" Rohr in the show.

The show's first season aired in 2019, while the second season is set to premiere March 28 on Showtime.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Actors Kevin Bacon Philadelphia Films Acting Movies Comedy Jimmy Kimmel Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2021 mock draft roundup, version 3.0
030621KylePitts

Illness

Higher pollen counts linked to increased COVID-19 transmission, study shows
Allergies COVID-19

Actors

Kevin Bacon shares story of how he got pranked while filming 'Animal House'
Kevin Bacon Animal House

NBA

NBA Power Rankings roundup: Where do the Sixers measure up after first half of season?
team_huddle_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Crime

Man charged with beating death of New Jersey resident also allegedly linked to four more killings in New Mexico
sean lannon arrest jersey

Family-Friendly

What to expect at the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park
Philadelphia Flower Show rendering

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved