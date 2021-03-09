More Culture:

March 09, 2021

Philly-inspired 'Concrete Cowboy' to be released on Netflix in April

The movie, starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin, highlights the city's Black horseback riders

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Netflix
concrete cowboy release date PA Images/Sipa USA

'Concrete Cowboy,' the Idris Elba-led drama highlighting Philly's Black urban horseback riders, will hit Netflix on April 2.

The movie "Concrete Cowboy" has been stirring up buzz in Philadelphia since filming began in the city two years ago. 

The highly-anticipated film finally will be released to Netflix on April 2. The drama, starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin, highlights the city's Black urban horseback riders. 

The movie originally was set for a theatrical release in 2020, but that plan was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic's effect on movie theaters. In January, Netflix said it would release "Concrete Cowboy" as part of its campaign to put out a new movie every week this year. 

Elba plays the role of Harp, an estranged North Philly father who attempts to convince his teenage son Cole, played by McLaughlin, to join the tradition of Black urban horseback riders while Cole is visiting for the summer.

Cole is initially hesitant to become a rider, but is convinced to fight alongside Harp and the other cowboys when the city threatens to close their stable. 

The movie was inspired by Philly's famous Fletcher Street Stables and is based on the 2011 novel "Ghetto Cowboys" by Greg Neri. 

An official trailer hasn't been released yet, but a clip of the movie can be seen below.

Fletcher Street Stables is among several urban horseback riding clubs in Philly. It has served as a place to mentor young people, but gentrification has threatened its survival. The stables also have been scrutinized by the city over concerns about sanitation and animal welfare. 

Fletcher Street Stables and its plight have received national attention. It has been featured on "This American Life" and profiled by The Atlantic. The band Rudimental also filmed an award-nominated music video that featured club riders. 

"Concrete Cowboy" was produced by Lee Daniels, a Philadelphia native who directed "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." It will be director Ricky Staub's first feature-length release. 

Elba, 48, known for his roles in "The Wire," "Beasts of No Nation" and "Thor," reportedly worked with a speech therapist to master the Philadelphia accent. He was spotted in Chestnut Hill during his time here. SEPTA train tunnel in Spring Garden was among the locations used during filming. 

McLaughlin, 19, is known for his role in "Stranger Things." 


Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Netflix Philadelphia Streaming Idris Elba Films

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030621TreyLance

Health News

Suburban Philly officials question whether Pennsylvania is distributing COVID-19 vaccines equitably
Moderna Vaccine Vials

Museums

Exhibit celebrating Walt Disney's 100 year anniversary to launch at Philly's Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute - Disney

Boxing

An oral history: Boxing legends recall Ali-Frazier I as ‘Fight of the Century’ turns 50
Ali-Frazier-punch_030721_sipa

Utilities

Philadelphia Water Department extends service shutoff ban until April 2022
Philadelphia Water Department

Holidays

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philly with these food and drink specials
St. Patrick's Day 2021 in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved