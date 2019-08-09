Idris Elba seen riding horseback in Philly for 'Concrete Cowboys'

It's not just Jason Segel and André 3000 making appearances in Philadelphia this summer. Superstar actor Idris Elba was spotted in Philly this week getting horseback riding lessons for his upcoming role in "Concrete Cowboys," a film exploring the city's tradition of urban equestrians.

Elba was photographed by anonymous resident who passed the picture on to Philly photographer and PhillyVoice contributor HughE Dillon, who shared it on his Instagram page.

The photo was taken in Spring Garden, where Dillon said they were shooting at an old SEPTA train tunnel.

This is a tunnel which the Rail Yard folks would like to incorporate in their master plan. Last year it was approved a developer could build a 10 story condo on this property – 2100 Hamilton Street. I see work has begun. No sightings of Idris Elba during the shoot, but on Sunday he was spotted at Cake in Chestnut Hill. A tipster also told me he’s been working with a speech therapist to master a Philadelphian accent.

Elba signed on to the movie, formerly called "Ghetto Cowboys," last August. The film is based on a novel by Greg Neri and centers on a North Philadelphia father who mentors his 15-year-old son in the unique urban pastime of Fletcher Street Stables. The teen will be played by "Stranger Things" star Caleb McLaughlin.

A timeline for the movie's release isn't yet known, but we'll likely be seeing more of Elba around town in the months to come. It'll be hard to miss him if he's riding a horse.