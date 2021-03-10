Nick Elmi's The Landing Kitchen opening in Bala Cynwyd

The Landing Kitchen will open its doors Thursday at the Ironworks in Bala Cynwyd. Described as an all-day cafe, kitchen and garden bar, it's located along the Schuylkill River, overlooking Manayunk.



There's both indoor and outdoor seating, separated by garage doors. The patio includes fire pits that face the river.

Courtesy of/Neal Santos Courtesy of/Neal Santos The Landing Kitchen has both indoor and outdoor seating.

"This project is over a year in the making and we are elated to see it finally come to fruition," Elmi said. "The Landing Kitchen is just one piece of the reimagined Ironworks experience on the Main Line, which includes an incredible new hotel with robust amenities: a new gym, indoor saltwater pool, beautiful hiking and biking trails and in a few more weeks, our new sister restaurant, Lark."



Courtesy of/Neal Santos Courtesy of/Neal Santos This breakfast sandwich from The Landing Kitchen comes on bread from Merzbacher's of Germantown, a Philly bread bakery.

The Landing Kitchen will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online ordering for pickup and delivery will be available.



To celebrate the opening, Elmi is bringing his Curiosity Doughnut pop-up to the Bala Cynwyd space on Sunday, March 21, from 9 a.m. until they sell out.

Later this spring, The Landing Kitchen will roll out an evening menu with snacks, small plates, seasonal entrées, beer and wine. There are plans for live music and movies on the spacious patio, too.

The Landing Kitchen is located at 617 Righters Ferry Road in Bala Cynwyd.