March 10, 2021

Nick Elmi's The Landing Kitchen opening in Bala Cynwyd

The all-day cafe on the Main Line offers views of the Schuylkill River

By Sinead Cummings
The Landing Kitchen will open its doors on March 11 at 8 a.m. and will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Landing Kitchen will open its doors Thursday at the Ironworks in Bala Cynwyd. Described as an all-day cafe, kitchen and garden bar, it's located along the Schuylkill River, overlooking Manayunk.

There's both indoor and outdoor seating, separated by garage doors. The patio includes fire pits that face the river.

The Landing Kitchen is the first concept from BE Hospitality, founded by chef Nick Elmi of Laurel and In the Valley in Philadelphia and Fia Berisha, who formerly worked for the restaurant Mistral in New Jersey. They partnered with Penn Group to design the restaurant, which has modern Scandinavian elements.

"This project is over a year in the making and we are elated to see it finally come to fruition," Elmi said. "The Landing Kitchen is just one piece of the reimagined Ironworks experience on the Main Line, which includes an incredible new hotel with robust amenities: a new gym, indoor saltwater pool, beautiful hiking and biking trails and in a few more weeks, our new sister restaurant, Lark."

The all-day cafe will serve sweet and savory toasts, pastries, La Colombe coffee, grain bowls, sandwiches and salads. A few standout menu items include a breakfast sandwich with black pepper-maple sausage, a farm egg, American cheese and salsa verde served on a toasted Merzbacher's Philly Muffin; a grilled cheese with thick-cut brioche, mild and sharp cheddar and Lancaster butter (with smoked ham and bowfin caviar as add-ons); and a double-stacked burger with house sauce on a sweet potato roll.

The Landing Kitchen will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online ordering for pickup and delivery will be available.

To celebrate the opening, Elmi is bringing his Curiosity Doughnut pop-up to the Bala Cynwyd space on Sunday, March 21, from 9 a.m. until they sell out. 

Later this spring, The Landing Kitchen will roll out an evening menu with snacks, small plates, seasonal entrées, beer and wine. There are plans for live music and movies on the spacious patio, too. 

The Landing Kitchen is located at 617 Righters Ferry Road in Bala Cynwyd.

