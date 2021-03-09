Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philly with these food and drink specials

It's hard to believe, but it's almost St. Patrick's Day. There's no parade in Philly this year or big parties, but there are still ways to celebrate the holiday.

Many restaurants and bars in the area are preparing for diners to show up in their most festive green attire to enjoy holiday specials.

Some places are going more traditional by offering ham and cabbage and Guinness, while others are getting creative by turning beer green and adding glitter. Read on for our roundup on what's happening this St. Patrick's Day.

There will be Green beer served at McGillin's on Wednesday, March 17, in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Seating will be first come, first served. Also, leading up to the holiday, the bar will serve corned-beef cheesesteaks and some festive cocktails.

If you plan on celebrating at home, Philly's Crumb and Cow is offering a special cheeseboard for St. Patrick's Day. The Dublin Box comes with Guinness stout cheddar, Dubliner cheddar, Irish soda bread and other goodies. Orders can be placed online beginning Thursday, March 11, for pickup on Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17.

Community (1200 S. 21st St.)

Community, a restaurant in South Philly's Point Breeze neighborhood, is offering specials for dine-in and takeout on Wednesday, March 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be $8 liters of Yards Love Stout to go and a menu of Citywide Specials, featuring stouts paired with Irish whiskeys.

As for food, a cheesesteak made with house-made corned beef, Love Stout beer cheese sauce, sauerkraut, sautéed onions and a mustard blend will be available, along and with a classic fish and chips entrée.

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Fish 'n' chips is a traditional British dish. If you want to eat it the way those across the pond do, then you'll need to coat your chips (fries) in malt vinegar.

Another option for those celebrating from the comfort of the couch is to get takeout fish and chips from new ghost kitchen What's the Catch?

The pop-up's hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Pickup orders can be made by calling (215) 558-2471. Delivery is available through Caviar and other on-demand food delivery services.

The Craft Concepts Group is celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 13, and Wednesday, March 17, at Finn McCool's Ale House, BRU Craft & Wurst and Tradesman's.

In honor of the holiday, there will be green beer. Edible green glitter can be added for $1 extra. Other festive drink specials and Irish-inspired foods will be served, too.

At BRU and Tradesman's, there will be indoor and outdoor seating and private heated tents available. At Finn McCool's, there will be expanded outdoor seating. Plus, cocktails and food can be taken to go from all three locations on March 13 and 17.

SET NoLibs (1030 N 2nd St.)

All day on Wednesday, March 17, guests at SET NoLibs can enjoy St. Patrick's Day specials, like corned beef sliders, loaded corned beef nachos with green corn tortilla chips and corned beef tacos with green corn tortillas.

Whiskey, cocktail and beer specials will be available, as well, and Teeling Whiskey will be on-site with giveaways and tastings.

Bridget Foy's recently reopened after a devastating fire more than three years ago, and the restaurant is ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. From Friday, March 12, through Sunday, March 14, and on Wednesday, March 17, the South Street spot's will offer Guinness beef stew, corned beef and cabbage, chocolate whiskey cake with chocolate buttercream and Baileys ganache, Guinness on draft, Irish whiskey flights and Irish coffee.

John Henry's Pub (98 Cricket Ave. in Ardmore)

John Henry's on the Main Line is hosting an outdoor celebration. Make a reservation to dine and enjoy food specials, like ham and cabbage, potato soup and fish and chips. There will be plenty of Irish beers and Irish whiskey tastings, too. Irish dancers will perform from 6 to 6:30 p.m.