2021 St. Patrick's Day parade in Philly canceled due to COVID-19

The St. Patrick's Day parade in Philadelphia is a tradition that dates back to 1771, but it will not take place this March.

The event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers shared a message on the parade's website, stating:

After heartfelt consideration, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade and all events related to the parade. This decision was made with significant consideration to the challenges and concerns that we continue to face with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They cited the safety and well-being of organizers, volunteers, participants and spectators as their main priority.

The group will continue to plan the 250th St. Patrick's Day parade for March 13, 2022.



There are no details yet on whether footage from a past parade or special programming will air on TV to replace the event this spring.