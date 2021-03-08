More Events:

March 08, 2021

Proceeds from King of Prussia Restaurant Week will go to CHOP

Outdoor tents and igloos are new for 2021

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
KOP Restaurant Week Courtesy of/North Italia

There are 35 eateries participating in the 2021 Restaurant Week. Takeout and delivery options will be offered in addition to in-restaurant dining. Pictured above is pizza from North Italia, one of the places serving both a lunch and dinner deal during Restaurant Week.

Soon, you'll be able to enjoy two-course lunches priced at $10, $15 or $20 and three-course dinners for $20, $30 or $40 at a selection of Montgomery County restaurants.

The 2021 King of Prussia Restaurant Week will run Sunday, April 11, through Thursday, April 15, and again from Sunday, April 18 through Thursday, April 22.

RELATED: Outdoor market at the Divine Lorraine will include shopping, food, music | Northern Liberties Restaurant Week to take place this spring

The participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Many of the restaurants will have special takeout options in addition to their prix fixed lunch and dinner menus available for in-restaurant dining.

Takeout Under the Tents will be offered during Restaurant Week in the King of Prussia Mall parking lot. There will be 12 individual dining tents and four heated igloos furnished by AVE King of Prussia.

Diners can pick up their takeout from participating restaurants to enjoy in the space, or order delivery directly to the tents.

Tents will be first come, first served. The igloos must be reserved through OpenTable for a $15 per person donation to CHOP. Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced, as well as a 45-minute time limit per tent/igloo.

Restaurant Week participants include bartaco, North Italia, Seasons 52, Founding Farmers, True Food Kitchen and Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar. A few fast-casual options will offer deals, too, with a portion of proceeds going to CHOP.

KOP Shops for CHOP also will be held in conjunction with Restaurant Week.

