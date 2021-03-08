More Events:

March 08, 2021

Outdoor market at the Divine Lorraine will include shopping, food, music

The event will take place in the courtyard of the iconic building on North Broad

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Markets
Divine Lorraine market Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Visit the Divine Lorraine on Broad Street this March to shop the Now and Then Marketplace.

There will be an outdoor market at the Divine Lorraine's courtyard on Sunday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Now & Then Marketplace will feature 10 local vendors. For sale will be jewelry from MoMo Metals, skincare and teas from Terra Luna Herbals and vintage wares from Modern Day Treasure Hunters, among other things.

RELATED: Van Gogh experience with virtual reality, digital projections coming to Philly

Food from Natalie Maronski, owner of Underground Concepts and "Top Chef" contestant, will be at the event. Drink specials will be available from Liquid Death and Campari. There will be live music at the market, too.

The Divine Lorraine is located at 699 N. Broad St. The building was designed and constructed between 1892 and 1893. After being abandoned for a number of years and covered with graffiti, a massive renovation project began in 2015.

It's now an apartment building and also home to coffee shop The Daily and Italian restaurant Cicala.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

