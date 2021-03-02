More Events:

March 02, 2021

McGillin's continues St. Patrick's Day tradition of serving green beer

A corned beef cheesesteak is also on the menu leading up to the holiday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
St. Patrick's Day Bars
McGillin's green beer 2021 Courtesy of/McGillin's Olde Ale House

Green beer will be available at McGillin's on March 17 in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Seating will be first come, first served.

Last year, as the coronavirus spread across the U.S., St. Patrick's Day as we knew it in Philadelphia was canceled.

As the holiday comes up again, celebrations will still be different than previous years, but with people getting vaccinated, there's hope that the pandemic will end soon.

RELATED: Insomnia Cookies uses Irish potatoes, a Philly tradition, as inspiration for new flavor | 2021 St. Patrick's Day parade in Philly canceled due to COVID-19

Despite the many changes to our "normal" lives, there's still one thing Philadelphians can count on – green beer will be served at McGillin's Olde Ale House for St. Patrick's Day.

The oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia will keep its holiday tradition for 2021.

On Wednesday, March 17, the bar will open at 10 a.m. Tables will be available for 90 minutes and no reservations will be necessary. Seating will be first come, first served. There also won't be a cover to enter.

McGillin's has indoor seating at 50% capacity with plexiglass screens and outdoor seating with heat lamps.

Ahead of the holiday, the bar also will offer a few festive specials. Starting Wednesday, March 3, there will be a St. Patrick’s Day cocktail menu with the Irish Potato Martini, Chocolate Leprechaun Martini, Shamrock Hot Chocolate, authentic Irish stout and other speciality cocktails.

Irish food specials will including shepherd's pie and the Emerald Isle, a corned beef cheesesteak.

