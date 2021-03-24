Chestnut Hill welcomes spring with outdoor Home and Garden Festival

The Philadelphia Flower Show is a big attraction this spring, but before the outdoor show, there's another horticultural event worth checking out.

The Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival is coming up in May, bringing flowers, handmade furniture and more to the neighborhood's cobblestone streets.

During the festival on Sunday, May 2, more than 50 home and garden vendors will line historic Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill.

Visitors can look at landscape, lawn and tree care, garden sculptures and garden displays, plants, flower baskets and terrariums, as well as home design, jewelry, clothing, art and collectibles.

Festival attendees also are invited to visit Chestnut Hill's many boutiques and shops, as well as its restaurants and eateries, which include McNally’s Tavern, Iron Hill Brewery, Bredenbeck's Bakery and Barry's Buns.

There will be live music, too, and crafts for kids. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to attend. There will be $10 parking in select lots.

A map of the festival layout will become available online sometime in April.

The PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk is also worth checking out this spring, if you're a fan of plants and flowers. Guests can enjoy cocktails and bites among the greenery.