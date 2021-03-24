More Events:

March 24, 2021

Chestnut Hill welcomes spring with outdoor Home and Garden Festival

Visitors can check out new trends and shop for plants, flower baskets and terrariums

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Chestnut Hill garden festival J.Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

Walk around Chestnut Hill on Sunday, May 2, to view garden displays, plants and handmade furniture. The Home and Garden Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks will be required while attending the festival. The photo above was taken before COVID-19.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is a big attraction this spring, but before the outdoor show, there's another horticultural event worth checking out.

The Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival is coming up in May, bringing flowers, handmade furniture and more to the neighborhood's cobblestone streets.

RELATED: Food Truck Frenzy at Linvilla Orchards includes lots to eat, plus beer and music | Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center to reopen ahead of cherry blossom season

During the festival on Sunday, May 2, more than 50 home and garden vendors will line historic Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill.

Visitors can look at landscape, lawn and tree care, garden sculptures and garden displays, plants, flower baskets and terrariums, as well as home design, jewelry, clothing, art and collectibles.

Festival attendees also are invited to visit Chestnut Hill's many boutiques and shops, as well as its restaurants and eateries, which include McNally’s Tavern, Iron Hill Brewery, Bredenbeck's Bakery and Barry's Buns.

There will be live music, too, and crafts for kids. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to attend. There will be $10 parking in select lots.

A map of the festival layout will become available online sometime in April.

The PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk is also worth checking out this spring, if you're a fan of plants and flowers. Guests can enjoy cocktails and bites among the greenery.

