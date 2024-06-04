Colman Domingo joins cast of Tina Fey's 'The Four Seasons' on Netflix

Netflix's upcoming comedy series "The Four Seasons" should have a decidedly local flair — at least when it comes to the cast, which features Upper Darby native Tina Fey and West Philly native Colman Domingo.

Domingo is the latest addition to the cast, which includes Steve Carell, Variety reported. Fey, who is also an executive producer, co-created "The Four Seasons" alongside her former "30 Rock" collaborators Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

MORE: Colman Domingo, Oprah to star in Audible adaptation of his play

The upcoming series, which was first announced in January, is based on the 1981 film of the same name. The source material — written and directed by Alan Alda, who is also a producer on the Netflix project — follows a group of married couples who vacation together every season, but are thrown for a loop when one of the husbands leaves his wife and brings a younger woman on the trip. "The Four Seasons" was also previously adapted into a TV show in 1984 for CBS.

This newest iteration of the tale, which Netflix ordered for eight episodes, is slated to launch production later this year.

"Been dying to laugh and do some grounded comedy," Domingo wrote in an Instagram story sharing the news.

"The Four Seasons" will continue a busy streak for Temple University alum Domingo. He received his first Oscar nomination this year for his role in "Rustin." He has a string of upcoming film projects including "Sing Sing," in which he acts alongside formerly incarcerated actors, and "Barbeque," based on an off-Broadway play. He is writing, directing and starring in a movie musical about Nat King Cole, and will also play Michael Jackson's father in next year's biopic about the pop star.

For Fey, "The Four Seasons" will mark her first starring TV role since "30 Rock," which aired from 2006 to 2013. But the "SNL" alum has had several recent TV and film appearances, including a recurring role on Hulu’s "Only Murders in the Building" and starring in the 2023 Kenneth Branagh film "A Haunting In Venice." She reprised her role as high school teacher Ms. Norbury in this year's "Mean Girls" movie musical, which she wrote and produced.