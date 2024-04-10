Bucks County's Richard Kind joins 'Only Murders in the Building'

There may soon be a Bucks County actor strolling the halls of the fictional, murder-prone Arconia apartment building of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building."

Richard Kind, who was born in Trenton and grew up in Yardley, has joined the cast of the Emmy-nominated dramedy for its fourth season, Deadline reported. Kind is slated to appear in a recurring role.

The mystery series — which centers on Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin as an unlikely trio of Arconia-dwellers who team up to solve murders and record podcasts — has added multiple household names to its already star-studded cast. Other new additions for this season include Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis. Meryl Streep will also reprise her role from Season 3.

While much of the cast for Season 4 has been unveiled, little is yet known about who the new additions will play or what the plot will entail. Season 3 left off on a cliffhanger, with the murder of a character played by Jane Lynch. What is known so far is that the trio of protagonists will be making a cross-country trip to Los Angeles before returning to the Arconia in search of the latest killer, according to Deadline.

With a trip to L.A. on the horizon, perhaps the sleuths will run into famous actors, played by themselves. That would be nothing new for Kind, anyway, who recently made a cameo on Netflix's "Girls5Eva" as himself. When a character recognizes Kind and asks what she knows him from, he replies:

"Everything," Kind says. "I got an IMDb page longer than a wizard's beard."

That half-joking line just about sums up Kind's resume.

Kind graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1974 and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2022. After high school, he went on to attend Northwestern University as a pre-law major before switching his focus to acting and joining prestigious improv comedy troupes like Chicago's Second City.

His notable TV credits include "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Mad About You," "Spin City," "East New York," New Jersey-based "The Watcher" and a guest-starring role on Jenkintown-based "The Goldbergs." He has also appeared in films such as "The Out Laws," "Beau is Afraid," and "Argo," and was a voice actor in animated movies "Inside Out," "Cars" and "A Bug's Life." "Only Murders in the Building" will be a reunion of sorts for Kind and Short, as Kind played Short's father in the 1994 comedy "Clifford." Kind also earned a Tony Award in 2013 for his role in "The Big Knife."

"Only Murders in the Building" has included multiple local celebs in recurring roles in previous seasons. "Mean Girls" creator and "Saturday Night Live" alum Tina Fey, of Upper Darby, plays a rival podcaster while Philly native Da'Vine Joy Randolph — who recently earned her first Oscar for "The Holdovers" — plays a no-nonsense detective. It hasn't yet been announced whether Fey and Randolph will return to their roles in Season 4, but hopefully viewers will get to see them share a screen with a fellow Philly local.

Kind now resides in New York, and sadly roots for the Giants — he is from North Jersey originally, though, so I guess we can let it slide — but he told Philly Mag last year that he still has friends and relatives near Philadelphia and spends a lot of time at his house in Margate, which he referred to as "almost Philly."