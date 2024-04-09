More Culture:

April 09, 2024

Hulu docuseries follows Bon Jovi from New Jersey beginnings to current crisis

'Thank You, Goodnight' has interviews with the band and Bruce Springsteen, and tackles the lead singer's vocal cord struggles.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Documentaries
Bon Jovi documentary Lynn Goldsmith/ZUMA Press; USA TODAY NETWORK

The new Hulu docuseries 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' follows the New Jersey rockers over four decades of fame.

A new four-part docuseries will chronicle the incredible rock (and hair) journey of one of New Jersey's best-known bands.

"Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" follows the group from its beginnings in Sayreville in 1983 up to its most recent tour in 2022, which spurred lead singer Jon Bon Jovi to seek vocal chord surgery. The series, which premiered at SXSW last month, will hit Hulu on Friday, April 26.

MORE: Jeremy Allen White to portray Bruce Springsteen in biopic about the making of 'Nebraska'

Hulu bills the show as an all-access look at the band, featuring never-before-seen photos, unreleased demos and personal videos. "Thank You, Goodnight" includes interviews with current and past members (notably, former guitarist Richie Sambora) as well as fellow New Jersey icon Bruce Springsteen.

From the looks of the first trailer, Jon Bon Jovi's surgery and recovery will be a particular focus. The singer told People that he sought medical attention over an "atrophying" vocal cord nearly two years ago, and received a "cutting-edge implant to build the cord back up." He is apparently still in recovery, and unsure if he'll be able to tour in support of the band's upcoming album "Forever," which is slated for a June release.

The rocker jokes about his struggle to maintain his voice — especially four decades into his career — in a scene that ends the trailer. As the climax to their 1986 hit "Livin' on a Prayer" plays, the singer quips, "Regrets? That key change. You can't be 60 years old and expect to hit that note anymore."


Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

