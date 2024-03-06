'Mean Girls' movie musical now streaming on Paramount+

No need to throw a "revenge party" if you didn't get the chance to watch the "Mean Girls" musical in theaters this winter, because the "grool" new movie is now available to stream.

The musical comedy, written by Upper Darby-native and "Saturday Night Live" alum Tina Fey, is the latest in her "Mean Girls" franchise, which also includes a 2004 movie and a 2018 Broadway play. After an impressive theatrical run, it debuted Tuesday on Paramount+.

In January, the movie musical topped the domestic box office on its opening weekend, and held the No. 1 spot for three consecutive weeks. It has grossed more than $102 million worldwide, according to Paramount.

The "Mean Girls" movie musical — based on the Broadway show, which in turn was based on the 2004 movie — follows the new girl in school, Cady Heron, as she attempts to navigate teenage friendships and romantic entanglements after being homeschooled in Africa for years. She initially strikes up a friendship with fellow outcasts Janis 'Imi'ike and Damian Hubbard, who educate her on the various cliques at school.

All hell breaks loose when she falls in with teen queen Regina George and her army of perfectly polished "Plastics," Karen Shetty and Gretchen Wieners. Things further devolve when Heron begins a flirtation with George's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Aaron Samuels, making an enemy of the queen bee herself.

"Mean Girls" completed filming last April in Middletown, Monmouth County, where Mater Dei High School was transformed into the fictional North Shore High School.

Reneé Rapp stars in the movie as Regina, reprising the role she played on Broadway. Other familiar faces include Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively. Spoiler alert! There's also a surprise cameo by Lindsay Lohan, who starred as Cady in the 2004 film.

The cast also includes Angourie Rice (Cady), Auli'i Cravalho (Janice), Christopher Briney (Aaron), Avantika Vandanapu (Karen), Bebe Wood (Gretchen) and Jaquel Spivey (Damian).

The soundtrack features 13 songs, including many from the Broadway show as well as two new tracks: "What Ifs," performed by Rice, and "Not My Fault," performed by Rapp and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Don't have a Paramount+ subscription? Don't open up your "burn book" just yet!

The streamer offers a one-week free trial period for new subscribers. After that, the service costs $5.99 per month for the Paramount+ Essential package — which has "limited ads" — and $11.99 per month for the Paramount+ with Showtime package — which has virtually no ads and includes Showtime content. The film is also available to rent or own digitally.

Check out a trailer for the film below: