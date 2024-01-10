Tina Fey to star in Netflix comedy series based on 1981 film 'The Four Seasons'

Tina Fey is set to take on a starring role in a Netflix comedy series that she co-created.

The Upper Darby-native actress and comedian has teamed up with two of her former "30 Rock" collaborators, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, to bring to life a series adaptation of the 1981 film "The Four Seasons," Deadline reported.

Written and directed by Alan Alda, the film follows a group of married couples who vacation together every season. Their getaway plans derail when one of the husbands shows up without his wife and with a much-younger girlfriend. The cast of the movie, which derives its name and score from the four concerti composed by Antonio Vivaldi, includes Alda, Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno and Sandy Dennis.



The Golden Globe-nominated film was adapted into a series for CBS in 1984. For Fey's iteration, Netflix has ordered eight episodes and production is scheduled to begin sometime this year, according to Variety. The series is written by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield, and the three also will executive produce alongside Fey's husband and collaborator, Jeff Richmond. Alda also is a producer on the project. Aside from Fey, the cast has not yet been revealed.

Fey has previously worked with Netflix on the Emmy-nominated sitcom "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," the animated series "Mulligan" and the comedy series "Girls5Eva," which will return for a third season in March.

"The Four Seasons" will mark Fey’s first starring TV role since "30 Rock," which aired from 2006 to 2013. But the "SNL" alum has had several recent TV and film appearances, including a recurring role on Hulu’s "Only Murders in the Building" and starring in the Kenneth Branagh film "A Haunting In Venice." She will reprise her role as high school teacher Ms. Norbury in the soon-to-be-released "Mean Girls" movie musical, which she wrote and produced.

Fisher previously co-created the Netflix teen comedy "Never Have I Ever" and Wigfield developed the Peacock reboot of the '90s sitcom "Saved by the Bell."

