Colman Domingo, Oprah to star in Audible adaptation of his play

Colman Domingo will lead an audio adaptation of his play "Wild with Happy" — and the Philadelphia-born actor is bringing along a few famous friends for the ride.

People reported that Oprah Winfrey, Tyler James Williams and Broadway stars Alex Newell and Sharon Washington have joined the cast of the Audible production. Washington and Domingo will reprise their roles in the play, which ran at the Public Theater in New York City in 2012. The Audible original will be released Thursday, June 13.

"Wild with Happy" centers on Gil (Domingo), a struggling actor mourning the death of his mother (Winfrey). He heads home to Philadelphia to settle her affairs but winds up on a madcap adventure with his Aunt Glo (Washington), best friend Mo (Newell) and the funeral director/his budding love interest (Williams). The gang heads to Disney World to spread his mother's ashes at the Happiest Place on Earth, the spot that made her "wild with happy."

"'Wild with Happy' is about everything that is absurd yet comical about life and death," Domingo told People. "These themes are perfect to explore in the intimacy of audio, and I’m thrilled to be adapting my play for this medium with the visionary team at Audible. Just as audio is a space for limitless possibilities, so too is the desire to be ‘wild with happy,’ and I can’t wait for listeners around the globe to join us on this surreal ride."



Winfrey added that the "deeply personal play" will "leave you laughing and maybe even shedding a few tears, all while savoring (Domingo's) beautiful words."

"Wild with Happy" received strong reviews during its New York production. Critics praised Domingo's writing and Washington's "sensational" performance as Aunt Glo, calling the play "an absurdly amusing farce." It was Domingo's third effort as a playwright, following "Up Jumped Springtime" and the autobiographical "A Boy and His Soul." He has since written or co-written several more, including "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" and "Lights Out: Nat King Cole."

Domingo is set to return to Cole's story with his directorial debut, an untitled biopic of the late singer.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.