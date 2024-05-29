Da'Vine Joy Randolph set to co-star in A24 romantic comedy 'Eternity'

Philly's most recent Oscar winner is about to work with a beloved independent film studio.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph will star in the A24 romantic comedy movie "Eternity," reports Variety. The film will also star Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner, with production to begin this summer. Teller and Olsen also serve as executive producers.

"Eternity" is said to follow characters who have a week to decide with whom they want to spend all of eternity after death. Randolph's part is unknown, as are any additional plot details. Regardless, A24 is known for producing acclaimed movies including Best Picture winners "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "Moonlight."

Helming the film is Irish director David Freyne, who made a 2017 horror film called "The Cured" and the 2020 LGBTQ dramedy "Dating Amber." Patrick Cunnane ("Designated Survivor") wrote the screenplay, which was included in the 2022 Black List, an annual survey of the "most-liked" unproduced screenplays.

Along with "Eternity," Randolph is set to appear in a musical film based on the life of Pharrell Williams. The film project has built up an impressive cast, with Brian Tyree Henry, Janelle Monáe and Halle Bailey all joining the production since reports of Randolph's casting.

Fans of "Only Murders in the Building" can expect Randolph to reprise her role as Detective Donna Williams in season 4 of the mystery comedy show. The Hulu exclusive features a stacked cast, with Upper Darby native Tina Fey having a recurring role and Bucks County native Richard Kind tapped to appear in season 4.

Randolph will be going into the new "Only Murders" season, which streams on Aug. 27, with a lot more prestige and Hollywood capital. Nominations for the next Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on July 17, and Randolph's performance in the show's third season is eligible, should she want to try for a coveted EGOT.