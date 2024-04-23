More Culture:

April 23, 2024

Colman Domingo to star in movie based on off-Broadway play 'Barbeque'

The Oscar nominee is reuniting with playwright Robert O'Hara, who is directing the film. They previously worked together on the play 'Wild With Happy.'

Colman Domingo will star in the film adaptation of 'Barbeque,' a play by Robert O'Hara. He also is set to play Michael Jackson's father and Nat King Cole in upcoming movies.

Actor Colman Domingo is adding yet another credit to his growing filmography.

The Philadelphia native's next projects include "Barbeque," a film adaptation of the off-Broadway play by playwright Robert O'Hara, Playbill reported. The movie, to be directed by O'Hara, also will star Marisa Tomei and Danai Gurira.

"Barbeque" follows the dysfunctional O'Mallery siblings as they stage an intervention for their sister with a drug addiction. But the story is told through two different O'Mallery families – one Black and the other white – to contrast the way racial dynamics affect the situation. The play premiered at New York City's The Public Theater in 2015.

Domingo is fresh off an Oscar nomination for his work in the Netflix biopic "Rustin," which followed the life of civil rights activist and West Chester native Bayard Rustin. Domingo also appeared in the 2023 adaptation of "The Color Purple" as Mister and had a supporting role in "Drive Away Dolls," a 2024 comedy film that includes scenes in Philadelphia.

He previously was an actor in the O'Hara-directed play "Wild With Happy," which played at The Public Theater in New York in 2012.

Domingo also appears in the upcoming movie "Sing Sing," which is expected to hit theaters in July. 

Earlier this month, Netflix filmed scenes from "The Madness," a miniseries starring Domingo, in West Philly. He also is set to play Joe Jackson in "Michael," a movie about Michael Jackson, and Nat King Cole in a biopic that Domingo is directing.

