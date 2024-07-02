More Culture:

July 02, 2024

Colman Domingo addresses criticisms about upcoming Michael Jackson movie

The Oscar-nominated actor, who plays the pop star's father, says the film tells the story of 'a complicated person.'

Colman Domingo is portraying Joe Jackson in an upcoming biopic about Michael Jackson. The actor says the movie will 'shine a different light' on the King of Pop.

Colman Domingo is portraying the father of Michael Jackson in an upcoming biopic about the pop star, and the Oscar nominee responded to concerns about how the film will handle the singer's sexual abuse cases.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday night, Domingo justified the film by saying that "Michael Jackson is undeniably one of the most prolific artists that has ever been on this planet, and he's a complicated human being and I think what the film will do is tell the story of a very complicated person."

Domingo did not specifically speak on Jackson's alleged sexual abuse, which was brought back to light by the 2019 documentary titled "Leaving Neverland." The film questioned Jackson's legacy.

The upcoming biopic is simply titled "Michael," with Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson playing the King of Pop. Domingo told ET that he believes the film will be complicated, but "it'll also be entertaining" and "shine a different light on Michael Jackson." He praised Jaafar Jackson's portrayal of his uncle.

For Domingo's part, Joe Jackson is also considered a controversial figure. There are several accounts of the Jackson family patriarch being emotionally and physically abusive to his children.

"Michael" is due to premiere April 18, 2025. Domingo also has several other projects lined up before it releases, including the well-received "Sing Sing," which hits theaters July 12.

