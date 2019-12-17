More Events:

December 17, 2019

Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution

Catch a show between Thursday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Dec. 30

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Music
Irish music at Museum of the American Revolution Photo by Chi Nguyen Phung/on Unsplash

Enjoy traditional Irish music at the Museum of the American Revolution between Thursday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Dec. 30.

From Thursday, Dec. 26, through Monday, Dec. 30, traditional Irish music will be performed at the Museum of the American Revolution's Cross Keys Café from 2 to 4 p.m.

The special programming ties into the museum's exhibit "Cost of Revolution: The Life and Death of an Irish Soldier," which is on view through March 2020. Access to the exhibit is included with general museum admission ($13-$25).

RELATED: James Bond has a Philadelphia connection that may surprise you | Historic Holiday Pass offers discounts at museums, attractions, restaurants, shops

The performance schedule, courtesy of the museum, is below. While enjoying the music, attendees will be able to purchase food and drink. Then after the show, the audience is invited to walk to the Irish pub The Plough & the Stars, located a few blocks away at 123 Chestnut St. for happy hour. 

Thursday, Dec. 26: Songs of the Irish Diaspora

Featuring John McGillian on accordion and Darin Kelly on guitar

The program will feature songs that reflect on the Irish immigrant experience, from the songs celebrating their new adopted homeland to the wistful remembrances of the land and people they left behind, and of course those raucous, familiar anthems often heard in pubs. These songs – some familiar and some not – will be interspersed with lively jigs and reels that still echo anywhere in the world there are Irish. 

Friday, Dec. 27: Traditional Irish Fiddle Tunes

Featuring Caitlin Warbelow on fiddle and Darin Kelly on guitar

Listen to and learn about some of the most prominent regional fiddle styles and hear a variety of tune types played by fiddles since the time of the American Revolution.

Saturday, Dec. 28: A Traditional Irish Music Experience

Featuring John McGillian on accordion, Patrick O’Neill on flute and Darin Kelly on guitar

Being a musical people, the Irish have commemorated both their grandest and most trying times through songs and instrumental tunes. Truly, to know the experience of the Irish and their place in the political and social struggles of the last three centuries is to know and share their music. This session will include a rousing collection of jigs, reels and songs that will allow all listeners to feel at least a little Irish. 

Sunday Dec. 29: The Harp as Ireland’s National Symbol

Featuring Ellen Formanek Tepper on harp

This program will feature a solo performer on the clairseach, or Celtic harp, widely considered to be not only the instrument most identified with the origins of traditional music in Ireland, but also as Ireland’s national symbol. Harpist Ellen Formanek Tepper will engage audiences with tunes and discussion of the harp itself and its history.

Monday, Dec. 30: Rebels, Soldiers and War

Featuring Tim Britton on pipes, Patrick O’Neill on flute/whistle and Darin Kelly on bodhrán/guitar

Through instrumental music and song, listeners will be guided through the experiences of the Irish in time of war from stirrings of rebellion in the late 1700s through the Irish Uprising in the early 1900s, in songs which have become so closely identified with the Irish struggle for freedom that one of them, "The Soldier’s Song," was adopted as the national anthem of the Republic of Ireland.

Sounds of the Irish Revolution

Thursday, Dec. 26, through Monday, Dec. 30
Free | 2-4 p.m.
Museum of the American Revolution's Cross Keys Café
101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 253-6731

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Music Philadelphia Museums Museum of the American Revolution Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Politics

Seven aides resign after Rep. Jeff Van Drew decides to switch to the Republican Party
Jeff Van Drew Republican aides resign

Prevention

Vaping increases risk for lung disease, first long-term study finds
Vaping chronic lung disease

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone makes surprise appearance at Rocky Statue
Stallone Visit Rocky

Holiday

Events to celebrate Hanukkah in Philadelphia
Boathouse Row Hanukkah lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved