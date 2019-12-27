Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Penn Museum

The annual Lunar New Year festival at the Penn Museum, presented in partnership with the Asian Arts Initiative, is coming up on Saturday, Jan. 18.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., families are invited to the museum to celebrate one of the most important holidays for Asian communities. The actual Lunar New Year begins on Saturday, Jan. 25, and last for 15 days. 2020 is the Year of the Rat, according to the Chinese zodiac.

At the festival, there will be martial arts demonstrations, a calligraphy workshop, crafts and lion dancers. The full schedule is below.

All activities are free with museum admission, which is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $13 for children and students. If you purchase online, however, you'll receive a $2 discount.

The Penn Museum is home to art and artifacts from all over the world. Those who choose to explore the galleries while there can now visit the new Mexico and Central America Gallery and Africa Galleries.



Program Schedule

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Make Year of the Rat masks, lanterns and lucky envelopes

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Visit the art and vendor market

10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Watch a performance by Little Mulan Dance Troupe from Great Wall Chinese School

11:15 a.m. to noon – Watch a Tai Chi demonstration

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Join in a Chinese zodiac workshop

11:30 a.m. to noon – Watch a musical performance

Noon to 12:30 p.m. – S peak with on-duty conservators about their work

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Watch interactive musical performance by Kyo Daiko

1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. – Listen to a 15-minute talk on a Chinese artifact

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Attend a drop-in c alligraphy workshop

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Watch a contemporary dance performance by Annielille Gavino

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Go on a Mandarin highlights tour

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – S peak with on-duty conservators about their work

3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Watch a m artial arts demonstration by Cheung's Hung Gar Kung Fu Academy

3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Enjoy the l ion dance finale

Saturday, Jan. 18

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $11-$16 museum admission

Penn Museum

3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.