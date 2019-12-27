More Events:

December 27, 2019

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Penn Museum

The festival will include martial arts and lion dancers

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Lunar New Year
The Penn Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on Jan. 18 that will end with a lion dance performance.

The annual Lunar New Year festival at the Penn Museum, presented in partnership with the Asian Arts Initiative, is coming up on Saturday, Jan. 18.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., families are invited to the museum to celebrate one of the most important holidays for Asian communities. The actual Lunar New Year begins on Saturday, Jan. 25, and last for 15 days. 2020 is the Year of the Rat, according to the Chinese zodiac.

At the festival, there will be martial arts demonstrations, a calligraphy workshop, crafts and lion dancers. The full schedule is below. 

All activities are free with museum admission, which is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $13 for children and students. If you purchase online, however, you'll receive a $2 discount.

The Penn Museum is home to art and artifacts from all over the world. Those who choose to explore the galleries while there can now visit the new Mexico and Central America Gallery and Africa Galleries.

Program Schedule

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Make Year of the Rat masks, lanterns and lucky envelopes
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Visit the art and vendor market
10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Watch a performance by Little Mulan Dance Troupe from Great Wall Chinese School
11:15 a.m. to noon – Watch a Tai Chi demonstration
11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Join in a Chinese zodiac workshop
11:30 a.m. to noon – Watch a musical performance
Noon to 12:30 p.m. – Speak with on-duty conservators about their work
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Watch interactive musical performance by Kyo Daiko
1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. – Listen to a 15-minute talk on a Chinese artifact
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Attend a drop-in calligraphy workshop
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Watch a contemporary dance performance by Annielille Gavino
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Go on a Mandarin highlights tour
3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Speak with on-duty conservators about their work
3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Watch a martial arts demonstration by Cheung's Hung Gar Kung Fu Academy
3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Enjoy the lion dance finale

CultureFest! Lunar New Year

Saturday, Jan. 18
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $11-$16 museum admission
Penn Museum
3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Sinead Cummings
