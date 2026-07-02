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July 02, 2026

Reports: Sixers 'trying to make a pitch' to LeBron James, 'expressing interest' after Jaylen Brown trade

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey has ties to LeBron James. The Sixers now have Jaylen Brown. Is that enough?

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
LeBron 7.2.26 Jayne Kamin-Oncea/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could LeBron James really join the Sixers?

The Sixers are "trying to make a pitch" to LeBron James as the 22-time All-Star ponders his next destination in what could be his 24th and final NBA season, according to Shams Charania of ESPN:

The Athletic reported the Sixers' interest in pursuing the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Thursday night, in the immediate aftermath of the team's stunning acquisition of Jaylen Brown:

James, 41, would have to sign a veteran's minimum contract with the Sixers after they used their mid-level exception to sign Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons. New Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey, whose previous work as an NBA executive was for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, has a history with James – dating all the way back to their competition to be named Ohio Mr. Basketball in high school.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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