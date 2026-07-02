Reports: Sixers 'trying to make a pitch' to LeBron James, 'expressing interest' after Jaylen Brown trade

The Sixers are "trying to make a pitch" to LeBron James as the 22-time All-Star ponders his next destination in what could be his 24th and final NBA season, according to Shams Charania of ESPN:

Shams:



"I'm told the Sixers are also trying to make a pitch to LeBron James...include the Sixers and maybe one or two other teams in due time in that mix" pic.twitter.com/YB7WIp2Zsp — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 2, 2026

The Athletic reported the Sixers' interest in pursuing the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Thursday night, in the immediate aftermath of the team's stunning acquisition of Jaylen Brown:

SOURCES: The Philadelphia 76ers have reached out and are expressing interest in acquiring LeBron James. The story, is here. Please read - https://t.co/x3dKMkMj3l — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 2, 2026

James, 41, would have to sign a veteran's minimum contract with the Sixers after they used their mid-level exception to sign Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons. New Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey, whose previous work as an NBA executive was for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, has a history with James – dating all the way back to their competition to be named Ohio Mr. Basketball in high school.