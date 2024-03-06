At least 7 injured in shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Northeast Philly, police say

Gunfire injured at least seven people — including several juveniles — at a SEPTA bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia's Burholme neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Rising Sun and Cottman avenues. Police received numerous 911 calls about gunshots erupting near a Dunkin' Donuts at the intersection. Officers found at least seven people with gunshot wounds at the scene. They were taken to hospitals and their conditions were not immediately disclosed. Police didn't say how many of the people wounded were juveniles.

A Philadelphia police spokesperson, citing the early stages of the investigation, declined to share further details about the incident when contacted Wednesday afternoon. The department said it will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

6ABC reported at least three suspected gunmen opened fire in the direction of a bus, striking as many as eight people. The suspected shooters reportedly wore masks and then got into a dark blue Hyundai sedan driven by a fourth suspect. The vehicle was last seen crossing the Tookany Creek Bridge toward Cheltenham Township.

The SEPTA bus reportedly was struck several times, but no one was on board. A SEPTA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shooting happened at what is known as the Five Points intersection in the Burlhome neighborhood, where numerous businesses and at least four day cares and preschools are within the vicinity.

The Kennedy Crossan School, a K-5 public school, is two blocks away from the Five Points at Bleigh Avenue and Bingham Street. It's also about 3/4 of a mile from Northeast Philadelphia High School at 1601 Cottman Avenue.

The shooting is the fourth involving a SEPTA bus or bus stop in as many days. On Sunday, a 27-year-old man was fatally shot in the Oxford Circle neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia after an argument on a Route 59 bus, investigators said. The next day, a 17-year-old was fatally shot and four others were injured when two suspected gunmen opened fire in the direction of a Route 6 bus, which had made a stop near the intersection of Broad Street and Godfrey Avenue in North Philadelphia. On Tuesday evening, a 37-year-old man was shot and killed as he stood in the doorway of Route 79 bus near Broad Street and Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia. The gunman opened fire after an argument, police said.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the string of shootings.