March 06, 2024

Man killed in South Philly shooting on SEPTA bus; police searching for suspect

An incident that ended with a 37-year-old man shot and killed marks the third straight day of violence in a SEPTA bus or stop.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
03062024 SEPTA South Philly bus shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The shooter involved in a fatal incident on a SEPTA bus fled into the Broad Street Line and remains at large. SEPTA says that initial reports indicate that an argument and physical altercation preceded the shooting.

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed on a SEPTA bus on Tuesday evening, continuing an unfortunate streak of fatal incidents at Philly transit spots this week.

The shooting occurred on a Route 79 bus at the intersection of Broad Street and Snyder Avenue. At approximately 6:40 p.m., an individual stepped out of the bus and fired at a man in the doorway. From there, police say that the shooter immediately fled to Snyder Station on the Broad Street Line.

SEPTA says that the incident started as an argument between the two individuals on the bus that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. 

Following the shooting, BSL trains bypassed Snyder Station but resumed regular service by around 7:30 p.m.

The victim, who authorities have not identified, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and declared dead at 7:27 p.m., per CBS Philadelphia. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the individuals involved.

Philly Police request that anyone with information about the shooting call 215-686-TIPS or 911, offering a $20,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

This incident is the latest in a string of violence on SEPTA vehicles this week. Just on Monday afternoon, a pair of shooters opened fire on a Route 6 SEPTA bus in Ogontz, killing 17-year-old Dayemen Taylor and injuring four other individuals. Police believe Taylor to have been the target and have not caught the suspects yet. 

Prior to that incident, a shooting on Sunday night in Oxford Circle on a Route 59 SEPTA bus resulted in the death of 27-year-old Sawee Kofa. Police say that tension began with an argument on the bus, but they are still searching for the suspect. 

