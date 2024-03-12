Man charged with fatally shooting two people in Fairmount Park

A man has been charged with fatally shooting two people late last month near Mount Pleasant Mansion in Fairmount Park, police said Tuesday.

Lamar Young, 52, is charged with two counts of murder, criminal conspiracy and related weapons offenses in the Feb. 29 shootings, authorities said.

Around 11 p.m. that night, police found the bodies of Thurston Cooper, 49, and Krystina Chambers, 38, together on the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive. The nearby mansion has been closed to the public since last year.

Police said the shootings appeared to have been carried out "execution-style." Cooper had been shot once in the head and Chambers was shot in the head and chest, investigators said.

In the days after the shooting, police released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with the double homicide. That suspect was later taken into custody but was not identified. Police didn't say whether Young was the person taken into custody earlier this month.

Authorities had offered a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

A motive in the shooting remains under investigation, police said.