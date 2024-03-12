Penn professors sue university for forced document turnover

A group of Penn professors are saying that new scrutiny over antisemitism on campus endangers the right to free speech and the academic freedom of teachers.

In January, the House Committee on Education & the Workforce demanded that Penn faculty turn over any documents related to antisemitism on campus, including syllabi, emails and other teaching materials. Now, Penn professors Eve Troutt Powell and Huda Fakhreddine and the Penn Faculty for Justice in Palestine (PFJP) filed a lawsuit Saturday against the university Saturday.

The suit claims that compliance with the committee's request threatens the privacy, safety, careers and academic freedom of professors. It also says that this evokes a modern-day form of McCarthyism, a term coined after an intense campaign against alleged communists in the 1950s. Since the documents were initially requested in a letter from the committee, Penn could have refused compliance, according to the lawsuit.

"The Committee has eagerly joined billionaire donors, pro-Israel groups, other litigants, and segments of the media in accusing Penn of being a pervasively anti-Semitic environment (which it is not) — but to advance this narrative, every one of these participants in the hue-and-cry, including the Committee, have asserted that anti-Zionism, and in fact virtually any criticism of the state of Israel, is anti-Semitism," the lawsuit reads.

This move is part of a larger investigation into antisemitism at Penn following former President Liz Magill's Congressional testimony and subsequent resignation.



A statement from the group says that the committee is using an overly broad, outdated definition of antisemitism that allows anyone, even Jewish Israelis, who criticize the Israeli government to be "enemies of the people and the religion." They also noted that while the Education & Workforce committee was created in 1867, it never subpoenaed a university until three weeks ago, when it requested the same kinds of documents from Harvard.

"The Committee is engaged in a partisan witch hunt by seeking syllabi, academic papers, and other material from Penn faculty of all ranks, with the search highlighting keywords like Jew, Israel, antisemitism, Palestine, Gaza, resistance, settler colonialism and diversity, equity and inclusion, to name most of their criteria,” a press release from PFJP said.

Last month, the university moved to dismiss a lawsuit from two Penn students who accused the school of antisemitism. The students called the school an "incubation lab for virulent anti-Jewish hatred, harassment, and discrimination" and compared the Palestine Writes Literature Festival to a Charlottesville white supremacy rally.

Thus far, though, the PFJP's statement said that Penn has "shied away" from acknowledging the disenfranchisement of Muslim, Arab, African American and Jewish students and staff. With the lawsuit, the PFJP said that it hopes the university will acknowledge this and protect students and faculty from "a committee that forced the resignation of former president M. Liz Magill."

"This new McCarthyism, which was growing slowly before the Hamas atrocities on October 7, 2023, but is surging up very rapidly now, has already been hugely successful at ending careers and blighting lives, just like its predecessor," the lawsuit said.