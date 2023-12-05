Penn President Liz Magill testifies at congressional hearing about antisemitism on college campuses

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and other leaders in higher education testified Tuesday at a congressional hearing about antisemitism on college campuses in the U.S.

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce held the hearing in response to inflamed tensions and widespread protests over the Israel-Hamas war. Penn's campus has been a focal point of debate about how universities can affirm free speech and support spaces for student engagement while drawing clear lines between activism and hateful incitement.

The hearing, titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism," gave lawmakers the chance to ask pointed questions to Magill and her counterparts. She was joined by Harvard University President Claudine Gay and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth.

"Antisemitism — an old, viral and pernicious evil — has been steadily rising in our society and these world events have dramatically accelerated that surge," Magill said. "Few places have proven immune, including Philadelphia and campuses like ours. This is unacceptable."

In October, Magill faced calls for her resignation after some Penn alumni said she failed to decisively condemn the Hamas terrorist attacks that prompted Israel's heavy retaliation in Gaza. The university also drew backlash for hosting September's Palestine Writes Literature Festival, an event whose list of speakers included some figures who previously espoused antisemitic views.

Since then, Penn developed an action plan to combat antisemitism on campus by enhancing safety and security procedures, increasing student engagement and expanding education on campus. The Ivy League school is one seven schools now under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for complaints about antisemitism and possible civil rights violations.

"I have condemned antisemitism publicly, regularly and in the strongest possible terms," Magill said Tuesday.

Magill was asked by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Republican from Pennsylvania, whether the university has made the teaching of antisemitism an educational pillar. He questioned whether students receive the information they need in order to recognize and report antisemitism, and whether the demonstrations taking place would be more civil if students had that knowledge earlier.

"We are in the midst of making certain that all anti-bigotry efforts ensure education about antisemtism," Magill said. "We committed to that in September and we're working through that. We've added education — some parts of our program do (have it) and some parts of our program need to be enhanced."

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican from Indiana, confronted Magill with questions about the Palestine Writes festival and past expressions of antisemitism from some of its speakers. Banks said Penn has not been consistent in its policies and pointed to the disciplinary proceedings against Penn Law professor Amy Wax, who has repeatedly been rebuked for making xenophobic and racially disparaging remarks, including that the U.S. would "be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites."

"Antisemitism has no place at Penn and our free speech policies are guided by the United States Constitution," Magill said. She claimed she had called out the antisemitism of some of the event's speakers at a conference before it occurred.

"You're speaking out of both sides of your mouth," Banks said of Penn's polices surrounding free speech.

Late last month, Penn attempted to delay the screening of a documentary called "Iraelism," made by two American Jews who visited Israel and were disturbed by the conditions and treatment toward Palestinians they witnessed. The screening planned by Penn Chavurah, a progressive Jewish student group, was deemed unsafe in the climate of recent acts of antisemitic vandalism on Penn's campus. The group screened the movie without permission and the students were told they could face disciplinary action.

On Monday, members of Penn Chavurah joined other student groups in Washington to demand that college presidents defend free speech and distinguish criticism of Israel from antisemitism, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

“We call on our presidents to shut down Congress’ efforts to denounce criticism of Israel as inherently antisemitic and reaffirm their commitment to freedom of speech, especially speech regarding Palestine,” said a statement from a coalition of student groups.

Ahead of Tuesday's hearing, Magill released a statement addressing another round of vandalism on Penn's campus over the weekend. Graffiti messages were spray-painted on university buildings and private property as part of a protest that traveled through Center City and University City on Sunday night. Protesters stopped outside Israeli falafel shop Goldie and chanted, “Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Vandalism on Penn's campus in recent months has been documented by Noah Rubin, a Wharton and engineering student who serves as co-president of the Penn Israeli Public Affairs Committee. Rubin shared photos of graffiti that says "Intifada" and "Free Gaza" on a building at 3401 Walnut St. The building houses Penn classrooms and private businesses, including a Starbucks and a different Goldie location. Other buildings on Walnut Street were tagged with similar Palestinian resistance messages.

The demonstrators' appearance at the Goldie in Center City drew condemnation from U.S. President Joe Biden, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and other lawmakers who felt it was a clear example of the difference between civil activism and targeted intimidation of a Jewish and Israeli-owned business.



An organizer for the Philly Palestine Coalition, the group that spearheaded Sunday's protest, told the Inquirer the rally was part of a broader boycott against Israeli goods and that the overall purpose was to continue to push for a cease-fire in Gaza. Goldie is part of the CookNSolo restaurant group co-owned by Israeli-born chef Michael Solomonov, who has not publicly spoken about the incident.

Magill called the protest outside Goldie a "disturbing and shameful act of antisemitism." She added Penn Police are reviewing security footage in an effort to identify and charge those responsible for acts of vandalism on and around Penn's campus.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley, had an exchange with Magill during Tuesday's hearing and spoke about her own impressions as a Jewish woman and mother in today's social and political climate. She said she empathizes with the challenges facing college presidents and administrators.

"Our students deserve a place of safety — again, emotionally and physically," Wild said. "But at the same time, I think of college as the place where we learn to think critically. To me that's the most important part of going to college. So here we are in this strange balancing act — and I feel for all of you because it is a balancing act that you have to perform."

Wild asked Magill if she thought the protest outside Goldie is an example of hate speech that could incite violence.

"That video — just as a human being — was very hard to watch," Magill said. "The chanting, I think, calling for intifada, global revolution, was very disturbing. And I can imagine many people's reaction to that would be one of fear. So I believe, at a minimum, that is hateful speech that has been and should be condemned."

Magill was then questioned about the impact this could be having on Jewish students at Penn.

"Would you agree that your — in this case — Jewish students undoubtedly felt very uncomfortable following that (protest)?" Wild asked.

"I'm sure that's true, yes," Magill said.