Fourth suspect arrested in Northeast Philly bus stop shooting

U.S. Marshals have arrested the fourth suspect wanted for the shooting of eight Northeast Philadelphia High School students at a bus stop in Burholme earlier this month.

Asir Boone, 17, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia. He had been identified last week by U.S. Marshals, who offered a $5,000 reward after Boone refused to surrender.

Shortly after noon, the U.S. Marshals arrested Boone at an apartment where he was staying with a woman who had ties to Philadelphia, authorities said. He surrendered without incident. The woman was not identified and U.S. Marshals didn't say whether she will face charges.

On March 6, eight teens were shot as they were about to board a SEPTA bus near Five Points intersection, at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues. Three other suspects previously had been arrested: Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs, both 18, and Jermahd Carter, 19.

Surveillance video shows three gunmen fire more than 30 shots at the group waiting for the bus and then flee in a car driven by a fourth suspect.

Boone, the only juvenile of the four suspects, will be charged with attempted murder, firearms violations and related offenses, U.S. Marshals said.

Tucker, Buggs and Carter each have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and other crimes. Additionally, Tucker was charged with receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, stemming from evidence recovered from inside the stolen Hyundai used as the getaway car. All three remain in jail, having not posted bail.

One weapon recovered by police — a 40-caliber Glock 22 handgun that been converted into a fully automatic firearm — allegedly belonged to Buggs, authorities said.

"I hope this final arrest brings some comfort to the student victims of this senseless crime," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said. "No child should have to fear for their safety while receiving an education and I hope these arrests can subside that fear."