March 19, 2024

Philly rapper Phat Geez shot and killed in Brewerytown

On Sunday night, police say he was seen speaking to someone on the passenger side of a car before shots were fired.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
031924 Derrick Gant.jpeg Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Derrick Gant, also known as Phat Geez, had just released an anti-gun violence song in February.

A Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed in Brewerytown Sunday night, a little over a month after he released a single against gun violence. 

Officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Taney Street around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, where they found a man lying in the street who had been shot multiple times. The man was later identified as Derrick Gant, whose stage name was Phat Geez. He was later pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center around 10:30 p.m., according to CBS. 

Philly Police said that they have a video of the shooting, which appears to show Gant speaking with one or multiple persons inside a vehicle. An arm was then extended out of the passenger side and Gant was shot multiple times in the chest before the car fled. Handgun cartridge casings were also found at the scene. A suspect hasn't been identified. 

Philadelphia native Meek Mill, who was featured on a song by Phat Geez, tweeted about the incident. 

"Rip phat geez…..Philly is a terrible place for black people to live… you see too much death!!!! Smh," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

Gant's February single, titled "No Gunzone," described what it's like to live in Philadelphia amidst high levels of gun violence. 

Crime Gun Violence Brewerytown Rap Music

