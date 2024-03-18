More News:

March 18, 2024

Parks & Rec seeks to add new sites to community compost network

The program will welcome 10-12 gardens, urban farms or schools, doubling in size. Applications are open through April 12.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Environment Composting
Community compost network applications Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia's community compost network partners with gardens, schools and urban farms to collect food scraps and break them down into nutrient-dense soil. Parks & Rec provides the materials and training, but the sites are run by volunteers.

Philadelphia's community compost network is expanding for the first time since its 2019 launch.

Parks & Recreation announced the second round of applications for the network Monday, calling on community gardens, urban farms, schools, recreation centers, churches and neighborhood civic groups to join the composting program. Farm Philly, which runs the network, will ultimately select 10-12 applicants, doubling the size of the current group. Applications are open through Friday, April 12.

MORE: Bald eagle rescued outside Ocean City home and sent to Delaware wildlife rehab

Accepted applicants will receive a three-bin composting system and the tools and supplies necessary to manage it. The city also provides free training sessions and educational materials, but the actual stewardship of the sites falls to local volunteers.

The announcement puts the program ahead of schedule. Last month, Parks & Recreation's director of urban agriculture said the department hoped to have the application out by the summer — and "the hope is a strong, bold hope."

The caution is expected, given the network's many setbacks. The city had just selected its first group of sites and begun training in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, putting the initial rollout on pause. Rodent and burnout problems followed. Now, Parks & Rec officials are hopeful the process has been fine-tuned enough for an expansion.

The network is only open to publicly accessible spaces willing to accept food scraps for composting. At least three volunteers are required to supervise the site, and bins must be turned every three days. Interested applicants also must provide information about their maintenance and recruitment plans — and what they will do with the finished compost — to be considered.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Environment Composting Philadelphia Applications Parks and Recreation

Videos

Featured

Limited - Kerry Cliffs

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Do Something Big: Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Suspect who allegedly shot and killed 3 people in Bucks County arrested in Trenton, police say
falls township shooting arrest trenton

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Illness

Asthma meds have become shockingly unaffordable − but relief may be on the way
Asthma Inhaler Prices

Food & Drink

Cloud Cups to open new gelato shop in Kensington that offers 36 flavors
Cloud Cups Kensington

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Performances

A risqué 'Star Wars' burlesque show is coming to Philly this July
Star Wars burlesque show

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved